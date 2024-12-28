‘They don’t stop, they just get sneakier’: Woman reveals 3 ways to tell if he’s cheating. It all starts with the Gmail folder

Being afraid your partner is cheating on you is never a good feeling. Maybe you have reasonable suspicion that something is off and need to stoop to snooping. Or maybe, you’re making it all up in your head. Either way, both are signs that something needs to change in the relationship or in yourself.

However, if you’re in a position where you want to get to the bottom of your suspicions, here are some hacks for doing just that, according to @Linzaybabyguac. Her video has gathered almost 14,000 saves and 278,600 views.

There are three tips @Linzaybabyguac has for people concerned about the loyalty of their partners. The first tip to catch someone cheating? Take a closer look at their emails.

1) Gmail folders

“No. 1 is the Gmail folder. You can find a lot of stuff there. More than any other app on my opinion and if you go to Gmail and you type in Instagram, most likely, I found that men usually have an like a throw away Instagram account that they do all their nonsense on. So if you look up Instagram you can find the alternative handles and then go from there,” @Linzaybabyguac explains.

2) Start a text

Second tip up is for the messages app on your partner’s iPhone. According to @Linzaybabyguac, if you start a new message and put a “.” first, their most frequent contacts will appear. After trying this ourselves on an iPhone, it seems that only the most recent contacts come up, not necessarily the most frequent. However, this could be different on non-iPhones or perhaps it depends on factors like which operating system you have and other general message settings.

3) Look up their IG on a browser

Last but not least, @Linzaybabyguac says Instagram via web browser can help catch them cheating based on who they’re newly following. On a web browser, you can open up their Instagram to their following list. Then, you copy and paste that list into your notes app. Then, at a different time, do this same thing, and save it again. Now, go into Chat GPT, copy-and-paste both the lists and ask Chat GPT if there are any new people they are following.

And that’s all of @Linzaybabyguac hacks. However, the Daily Dot has previously reported on the new iPhone iOS 18 features other (maybe unhealthy) hacks to catch partners cheating.

‘Chat GPT thing is genius’

Viewers agree about some of @Linzaybabyguac’s hacks and share advice.

“gmail folder was how i found out abt the tinder and hinge,” says one comment.

“chat gpt thins is GENIUS,” says another.

“if he has an extra phone that he ‘doesn’t use’ look through it,” someone else writes.

“the second I feel like I need to even glance at his phone I’m done. don’t choose to live like this ladies. Just leave,” another person says.

“Advice from someone who did this for 20 years: Don’t waste your time. Live your life. If he doesn’t choose you, you choose you. Don’t chase love. Love will find you when you love yourself,” a different comment mentions.

Healthy coping mechanisms

Let’s say, you do all these hacks and find nothing or that you actually don’t have much evidence to worry about your partner cheating and think it’s time to move on from worrying. But still, you can’t stop worrying about the “What if?” of it all. There are some healthy ways to cope.

According to a licensed counselor Tara Vossenkemper, PhD, LP and WikiHow writer Dev Murphy, there are several ways to let go of the worry of a partner cheating. Among the list of recommendations, these writers recommend staying off your partner’s social media, avoiding looking through their messages, distracting yourself with hobbies, and having a clear convo with your partner about boundaries and what cheating looks like to each of you.

No matter what phase of the “is my partner cheating on me journey” you are, the important thing is to not lose yourself in the process and to know when to walk away.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Linzaybabyguac for comment via TikTok message and comment. We’ve also reached out to Gmail, Instagram, and ChatGPT for more info.