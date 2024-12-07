‘I promise this is not an ad’: Woman reveals little-known $10 Taco Bell hack. But first, you’ll need the app

Every so often, fast food companies launch freebies. Certain deals can only be scored with their app, however. Some include McDonald’s free fries Fridays and Wendy’s free six-piece chicken nuggets with a purchase of a premium combo.

Featured Video

A woman recently shared that Taco Bell has brought back its Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass deal.

“Okay, this is not an ad,” TikTok user Mickey (@sweatyfrenchfry) says. “But if you have the Taco Bell app, you can pay a flat fee of $10 and get a free nacho fries every single day for a month.”

Taco Bell’s menu appears behind her as she speaks. It shows that the Nacho Fries and Nacho Cheese are $0.00.

Advertisement

“That’s insane!” Mickey says.

She believes this is a net loss for the company.

“Surely [they’re] losing money on this,” she captions the video.

Taco Lover’s Pass origin

Taco Bell launched the Taco Lover’s Pass in 2022. Members “can choose from one of seven select tacos each day for 30 days,” per USA Today. The following year, the deal was renamed the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass. The deal returned this year.

Advertisement

“The inaugural Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass subscribers’ unwavering adoration for more Nacho Fries and more value meant it was time for the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass to make its much-anticipated comeback,” Chief Digital Officer Dane Mathews told Nation’s Restaurant News. “Our Rewards Members drive us to push the boundaries of customer experience with digital innovations that effortlessly allow fans to enjoy more of the Taco Bell favorites they crave, all for an accessible price.”

Viewers rush to snag the deal

Mickey’s video has amassed 1.8 million views since it was posted on December 3. Judging by the comments, people are hungry for more.

“nacho fries battle pass,” one viewer said.

Advertisement

“ty for ur service i just purchased,” a second stated.

“greatest investment of my life,” a third commented.

Others explained the marketing tactic.

“On the fries themselves they lose money, but they make the money back because people end up buying more than fries,” one explained.

Advertisement

“Its actually a crazy marketing move because now they have you going inside a store for fries every day, which ups the chance of you buying something else a TON,” another echoed.

Is the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass still available?

Unfortunately, the deal is no longer available. It expired on Dec. 2.

“Rewards Members can purchase a $10 Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass thru 12/2 to unlock the ability to redeem an order of Regular Nacho Fries, and your choice of 1 of 6 fan-favorite sauce options, every day for 30 days. Only on our app,” per Taco Bell’s website.

Advertisement

All good things come to an end. But if past is prologue, perhaps Taco Bell will once again resurrect Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mickey via TikTok comment and direct message and Taco Bell via press email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.