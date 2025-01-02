Advertisement
❤️ 12 stories we are proud of from 2024

Our editors share a few of their favorite stories from last year.

Photo of Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich
A row of trophies on a shelf. Text over says, '2024, The Year in Review.'
Adobe Stock (Licensed)

To celebrate the new year, I thought it would be fun to ask the section editors what stories they were most proud of in 2024. You may have missed the stories (we can’t publish everything in web_crawlr!) so make sure to scroll down below to check out what they chose. 

– Andrew Wyrich, newsletter editor

Tech & Politics Stories Selected By: 

David Covucci Politics & Technology Editor

Andrew Tate on abstract background
LCV/Shutterstock (Licensed)
EXCLUSIVE: Hackers breach Andrew Tate’s online university—obtain chat logs and leak data on 800,000 users

➤  READ THE STORY

Mountain range with cross on peak
Adobe Firefly
EXCLUSIVE: A new social network built on a vision of Christian supremacy in America gains traction with GOP politicians

➤  READ THE STORY

Jeffrey Epstein over Santa Fe, New Mexico landscape
Silvio Ligutti/Shutterstock Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department/Wikipedia (Licensed)
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein was robbed of ’30-40′ guns in still unsolved New Mexico ranch case

➤  READ THE STORY

Google logo over trans flag
Negro Elkha/Shutterstock (Licensed)
EXCLUSIVE: Google charity program gifted years of free ads to prominent anti-trans organizations

➤  READ THE STORY

Trending And Viral Stories Selected By: 

Eilish O’Sullivan Associate Managing Editor

Black woman pays $600 to get seat upgraded. American Airlines gives it away to white woman
@collinskaye/TikTok Markus Mainka/Adobe Stock (Licensed)

‘They let her keep my seat’: American Airlines customer says she was bamboozled after paying $562 for upgraded seat

➤  READ THE STORY

Walgreens storefront(l), Man talking with text that says 'Walgreens said they didn't fill my prescription because the price was over $350. GoodRX made it under $30usd'(c), Good RX on phone(r)
@magicmansteve1/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Why do I even have insurance?’: Man says Walgreens wouldn’t fill his $350 prescription. GoodRx got it down to $30

➤  READ THE STORY

DoorDash driver says someone placed an order for a single pack of sauce from Taco Bell
@favoritelifecoach/TikTok Diego/Adobe Stock (Licensed)

‘Be careful’: DoorDash driver says someone placed an order for a single sauce packet from Taco Bell. He then realizes why

➤  READ THE STORY

Woman sharing how Crayola is falsely advertising on TikTok Platform(l) Crayola 64 pack colored pencils
@emilyfrances._/TikTok

‘I feel like they could actually get sued’: Crayola customer blasts company for falsely advertising 64-pack of colored pencils

➤  READ THE STORY

Pop Culture Stories Selected By: 

Whitney Jefferson Executive Editor

Who is the 'Lofi Girl' from YouTube? Behind the lore
Lofi Girl/YouTube Jolie/Adobe Stock (Licensed)

➤  READ THE STORY

fridgescaping
@boredmoms/TikTok @rebeccathrifts/TikTok @lynziliving/TikTok

Fridgescaping: Enter the magical world of refrigerator artists

➤  READ THE STORY

bubblegum dystopia
Jiraphiphat/Adobe Stock

‘Bubblegum dystopia’: What it is and how it’s creeping into pop culture—and reality

➤  READ THE STORY

marc jacobs tiktok
@marcjacobs/TikTok @marcjacobs/TikTok @marcjacobs/TikTok

Ranking the best Marc Jacobs collaborations with creators on TikTok

➤  READ THE STORY

The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.

2024 daily dot year in review
Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

