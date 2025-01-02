This list appeared first in the Daily Dot’s newsletter web_crawlr. If you want to see more content like this before everyone else, sign up for the newsletter here.

To celebrate the new year, I thought it would be fun to ask the section editors what stories they were most proud of in 2024. You may have missed the stories (we can’t publish everything in web_crawlr!) so make sure to scroll down below to check out what they chose.

– Andrew Wyrich, newsletter editor

Tech & Politics Stories Selected By:

David Covucci Politics & Technology Editor

EXCLUSIVE: Hackers breach Andrew Tate’s online university—obtain chat logs and leak data on 800,000 users

EXCLUSIVE: A new social network built on a vision of Christian supremacy in America gains traction with GOP politicians

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein was robbed of ’30-40′ guns in still unsolved New Mexico ranch case

EXCLUSIVE: Google charity program gifted years of free ads to prominent anti-trans organizations

Trending And Viral Stories Selected By:

Eilish O’Sullivan Associate Managing Editor

‘They let her keep my seat’: American Airlines customer says she was bamboozled after paying $562 for upgraded seat

‘Why do I even have insurance?’: Man says Walgreens wouldn’t fill his $350 prescription. GoodRx got it down to $30

‘Be careful’: DoorDash driver says someone placed an order for a single sauce packet from Taco Bell. He then realizes why

‘I feel like they could actually get sued’: Crayola customer blasts company for falsely advertising 64-pack of colored pencils

Pop Culture Stories Selected By:

Whitney Jefferson Executive Editor

The history of Lofi Girl, the popular 24/7 livestream and neverending study session

Fridgescaping: Enter the magical world of refrigerator artists

‘Bubblegum dystopia’: What it is and how it’s creeping into pop culture—and reality

Ranking the best Marc Jacobs collaborations with creators on TikTok

The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.

