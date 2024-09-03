Fridgescaping: Enter the magical world of refrigerator artists

If your fridge looks like a haphazard game of food Jenga, it might be time to consider fridgescaping.

Sure, you might have seen juice bottles decanted into clear, aesthetically pleasing acrylic cartons, but this particular style of fridge furnishing takes decorating to a whole other level. Think vases of fresh flowers and gold-gilded frames in between artfully arranged wicker baskets.

Curious about all the creative ways you can up your fridge game? Here’s what you need to know about fridgescaping.

What is fridgescaping?

Simply put, fridgescaping is the art of decorating the inside of your fridge. Think tablescaping, but for your refrigerator. Besides placing your food in beautiful baskets and containers, you can add stoneware, pottery, frames, and fresh flowers to your refrigerator landscape. Some people even go the extra mile and add LED candles and fairy lights.

The idea is to romanticize your everyday life — instead of opening your fridge to a wasteland of plastic-wrapped cold cuts and slowly rotting veggies, you can enjoy a more curated food retrieval experience.

Fridgescaping has been around at least as early as 2011, per this blog post by retired design consultant Kathy Perdue). And while it might seem like a niche activity, it’s been trending on TikTok since 2023. You’d be surprised to learn that there’s a growing content creator community around it, as compiled in the following video.

What the critics have to say

Like most Internet trends, fridgescaping has faced backlash from contrarians, haters, and the generally concerned. Safety, for example, is an issue worth considering. It’s fair to ask whether or not it’s safe to stash batteries, breakable pottery, and mold-prone wicker baskets inside a cold and potentially humid environment.

But the main criticism against fridgescaping is that it’s not practical, since it takes time and money to cultivate a beautiful refrigerator interior. Food is expensive enough as it is, so who has the means to collect frivolous trinkets? You might also tick off other people who share the fridge with you, like this exasperated husband on the AITA subreddit.

While fridgescaping has drawn its fair share of criticism, fridgescaping artists like TikTok creator @lynziliving have made their case for their quaint passion. In the following video, she notes that fridgescaping helps her track her produce better, encourages her to try new food, prompts her to cook more, and reduces her food waste.

The different genres of fridgescaping

Fridgescaping is predominantly inspired by Regencycore and cottagecore—there’s a lived-in, vintage charm to it. While minimalist, modern styles aren’t as common, there are certainly no rules against them.

Here are a few common themes in the fridgescaping world.

Up first is Fridgerton, which, you guessed it, is a portmanteau between fridge and Bridgerton. The daintier and more ornate you can make your fridge, the better. Think gold-accented plates, marble figures, and elegant vases.

A low-key, cottage-inspired fridgescape is another popular option — potted herbs, glass jars, and wood decor will do just the trick.

You also can’t go wrong with a fun seasonal fridge.

You can even opt for a woodland forest vibe, like this fridge decorated for Easter—mushroom decor and fresh wildflowers are perfect for this style.

If you do enjoy a more modern and minimalist look, you can stick with cute matching containers and baskets.

Realistically, not everyone is going to have the patience to fix up their refrigerators for #fridgetok. But, if you keep your cool and put in the work, the results can be magical.

