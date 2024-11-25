‘I feel like they could actually get sued’: Crayola customer blasts company for falsely advertising 64-pack of colored pencils

It seems Crayola has succumbed to a recent phenomenon that consumers hate: shrinkflation. But has it really shrunk the size of its colored pencils or is the box simply mislabeled?

Featured Video

Crayola is synonymous with creativity, color, and imagination. In many classrooms and homes, Crayola is the standard for art supplies, especially when it comes to crayons, markers, and colored pencils.

The brand’s colors are known to be vibrant and varied (with everything from neon to skin tone lines). You can find Crayola products readily, with large color packs at relatively affordable prices.

One woman excitedly bought a box of their 64-pack colored pencils with the built-in sharpener but was disappointed when she opened it. Here’s why.

Advertisement

What is shrinkflation?

“Shrinkflation,” which is when products shrink in size or quantity while maintaining the same price, so you end up paying more for less.

This is usually done to offset rising production costs and maintain profit margins when faced with competition. Recent examples of shrinkflation include mac and cheese boxes, chip containers, soup cans, and even portions at restaurants.

The Daily Dot has reported on dozens upon dozens of people calling out brands online for this tactic that ultimately hurts consumers and the brand’s reputation and trust.

Advertisement

What did Crayola do?

In a viral video with more than a million views, TikToker Emily Mirch (@emilyfrances._) says Crayola needs to step up and explain itself.

When she opened her 64-pack of colored pencils, Mirch says, she was appalled to see that they were minuscule compared to a normal colored pencil size.

See, colored pencils are usually around the length of a classic yellow pencil, but these looked more like those pint-size golf pencils.

Advertisement

“What the hell is that? A crime,” Mirch says as she pulls a black pencil out.

And this isn’t the first time the brand has been called out for this specific deceptive product.

In a follow-up video, Mirch says she noticed the box was a bit shorter than usual but chalked it up to shrinkflation, thinking the pencils might be an inch or so shorter than usual.

“There’s nothing on the box, neither in words nor in numerical value, that tells you the size of the pencil. Absolutely nothing. I have read every single word on this box, and nothing indicates the size of the pencil,” Mirch says.

Advertisement

Mirch notes that there’s a disclaimer on the box reading, “Contents and colors may vary.”

“I feel like that is what’s making them lawsuit-proof,” she says.

For those thinking it’s just one fluke pencil, Mirch pulls out the contents of the box and finds mini boxes with risers inside, just like how crayons are packed.

She also notes that while the colors are swatched and labeled on the back of the box, there isn’t enough room on the tiny pencil to fit the color name.

Advertisement

On top of that, Mirch says that at the small size they are, the pencils are already uncomfortable to hold.

“I can barely hold on to this thing,” she says.

If she had known about the teeny size, Mirch concludes, she wouldn’t have bought the colored pencils.

“@Crayola Seriously what are THESEE im like fuming these are golf pencils why did you not mention that on the box??? I 10000% would have bought anything else,” she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

What does Crayola say?

Here’s the thing: on the Crayola website, this box of colored pencils has a distinct “SHORT COLORED PENCILS” label running across the top, but the version they sell in-store lacks this label.

On the site, this box is described as being for kids, and the description states, “These 3-inch colored pencils are perfect for small hands.”

All the comments on the Crayola site for this product are 1-star reviews of people complaining that the actual box Crayola sells in stores doesn’t label the pencils as short.

Advertisement

Customers argued that they shouldn’t have to go hunting on the Crayola website to find the product, especially when making an in-person purchase.

“I’m confused. The 64-pack has always been shorter pencils as well as the size of the box would indicate that they’d have to be shorter. How would a long pencil fit in a short box?” a top comment read.

Advertisement

“This is simultaneously hilarious and infuriating,” a person said.

“Who wants to color and draw with golf pencils?!?!” another wrote.

“It’s like they wanted to mimic the crayon box – including the length. They def need to put one of this ‘actual size’ illustrations on the side,” a person suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mirch for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Crayola via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.