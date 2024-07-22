‘Be careful’: DoorDash driver says someone placed an order for a single sauce packet from Taco Bell. He then realizes why

DoorDash driver and TikToker Lamon Reccord (@favoritelifecoach) recently shared a scam that other drivers should be mindful of.

In a viral clip, Reccord , who works for these delivery apps, warned to watch out for strange, single-item orders.

He records his clip from inside his car, speaking directly into the camera about his experience.

A delivery gone awry

“Look y’all, another scam that’s going on right now,” he starts. “So I get a order for Taco Bell for a pack of sauce, one pack of sauce. No food. No drink. No nothing.”

He says he then got a call from “DoorDash” and that it was a “detective” from the Houston Police Department. “He’s saying that the order was placed fraudulently on the card that wasn’t there,” Reccord says.

Reccord knew what the game was the second this “officer” began asking for his card number information.

“He was like, ‘Can you pull over? Let’s do a three-step verification process,’” Reccord recalls.

However, he says the person asked for his credit card information, which sent off alarm bells. “I called DoorDash and they flagged the whole account,” Reccord says. “So y’all be careful, be mindful, share this with people that DoorDash if you get a call about a detective—it’s fraud. It is fraud. Don’t deliver.”

Reccord’s incident sounds like one that has been recently targeting DoorDash drivers. It takes the tried-and-true method of the typical phishing scam, but remixes it with a new setup: Getting drivers to share one key piece of personal information so they can access their DoorDash accounts and drain their earnings.

How to know if you’re being scammed

The scam is simple, and it’s been one that The Daily Dot has covered previously: A driver will receive an order for a ridiculously cheap item, like a single container of sauce or a packet of salt.

The driver, just wanting to fulfill the order, takes it, picks it up, but then receives a call from “DoorDash support” telling them that the address was incorrect and that if they still want to get paid, then they’re going to have to follow a set of steps. One of those steps is to share a code they received to their account over the phone.

Never do this.

You’re never supposed to share that code that comes up on your app or via text with anyone because they can then use that to access your account. If you’re a DoorDash driver who has their payouts directly attached to their bank account those scammers, after accessing your account, will lock you out and take your money.

Viewers weigh in

Other TikTokers stated that they, too, have encountered these similar potential con jobs.

“That happened to me on postmates,” one user wrote.

Someone else penned that there appear to be different methodologies scammers use.

“That happened to me but they didn’t ask for my card they was trying to send me a link so they can get into my account so they can get my money,” one wrote.

However, one delivery driver said they fulfilled a $12 hot sauce Taco Bell order…but it was seemingly genuine: “I got an order for Taco Bell last year to pick up 5 hot sauces too for $12 but nobody ever called me or anything. It was kinda weird all they wanted was hot sauces.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email and Reccord via TikTok comment.

