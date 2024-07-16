Ranking the best Marc Jacobs collaborations with creators on TikTok

There are a lot of brands competing for consumers’ attention on social media right now, but no one is crushing the game quite like the Marc Jacobs social media team. They seem to have a finger on the pulse of all things online culture, as seen by the long list of niche but perfect Marc Jacobs TikTok collabs.

Why is Marc Jacobs so good at TikTok?

The Marc Jacobs TikTok account doesn’t look like what you’d expect from a high-end fashion brand:

While brands like that produce sleek, intriguing content that suits their audiences, they’re missing a little of that je ne sais quoi that makes TikTok what it is.

Ranking the best Marc Jacobs TikTok collabs

In an effort to be authentic to the platform while still marketing their process, Marc Jacobs has decided to embrace the absurdity that is viral online life. They’ve collaborated with some of TikTok’s most hilarious influencers to deliver content that very much still promotes the brand but doesn’t necessarily feel like advertising.

Here are some of our favorites, starting with the best.

1. RAYMONTE

Raymonte is beloved on TikTok for spreading a love of fashion and joy with the world.

Her heartfelt confidence and bubbly exuberance paired with her signature sass and some serious fashion made this a perfect, on-point collab.

2. Sylvanian Drama

If Sylvanian Drama’s cast of characters looks familiar to you, it’s because they’re from a brand by the same name and were beloved throughout the 80s. Fast forward to the TikTok era and they’re back in the messiest and most chaotic way.

Their Marc Jacobs TikTok collab does not disappoint, with the Tote bag being used as a Mother’s Day bribe.

3. @bellahadid039

You’ve never seen Marc Jacobs team up with Bella Hadid (not that Bella Hadid) like this, but it certainly does it entertain.

She brings the drama to soaking-wet Marc Jacobs and makes you smile while doing it.

4. Teletubbies

The link between the iconic children’s show characters and Marc Jacobs seems kind of random. Outside of Po rocking a Marc Jacobs bag in a 2019 Interview photoshoot, there doesn’t really seem to be one. But that doesn’t stop the beloved alien babies from working it in their Marc Jacobs TikTok collab.

5. TikTok Rizz Party

Marc Jacobs got the lo-fi treatment in their collab with guys from the TikTok Rizz Party video. Though the larger group from the original meme got a lot of grief from the online community after they went viral, the guys got the last laugh with their Marc Jacobs collab.

Sure, some people found it cringe but as most point out, the value of a partnership like this can’t be understated.

6. Deez

Deez showed up and showed out in a totally fitting and fabulous look.

So many fans were pleasantly surprised by this Marc Jacobs collab.

7. Payton King

Payton King’s Marc Jacobs collab gave a dystopian glow-up.

The “edit” is everything.

8. Kyle MacLachlan

A late entry to the list, Kyle MacLachlan is having a very “Brat” summer and this collab is just another example:

