‘That’s like a 5-10 minute job’: Worker finds side hustle on app that pays $25 an hour

Given the rising prices of everyday goods, it’s not surprising that many are searching for high-paying jobs to maximize their earnings.

While these gigs may be in high demand, that doesn’t mean they’re easy to come by. Applicants have reported sending off their resumes to tens, hundreds, even thousands of companies—and often not getting an answer, let alone an interview.

As a result, some have turned to side hustles as a way to make ends meet, or secure a few extra dollars in their pocket every month. Numerous side hustles have gone viral over the years. For example, one user claimed that she sends handwritten letters for companies at $5 a letter. Another stated that they rented out party supplies, including items like a red carpet and the game cornhole.

These side hustles can bring in considerable dough—one user claimed that they made over $7,000 in one week from side hustles alone.

Now, another TikTok user has sparked discussion after claiming to have found a strange side hustle that earns him $25 per hour.

In a video with over 111,000 views, TikTok user Alex (@alex_makes1) says he found an app that connected him with a peculiar job. In short, he has to go to his local Circle K and reorganize their Beanie Babies. For this job, he is paid $25 an hour, no matter how soon he finishes before the hour is over.

The video shows Alex arriving at the Circle K, seeing a messy display of Beanie Babies, and then arranging them into the correct order.

“Before, this thing was a complete mess,” he says. “Now, every Beanie Baby is with its cousin.”

Alex appears to be referring to the app Wonolo. Per the app’s listing on the Apple App Store, “Wonolo connects you with immediate daily shifts and temp-to-perm opportunities around your area. Work when you want, where you want, get paid on your own schedule. From warehousing, food production, merchandising to washing and cleaning, Wonolo will help you start earning and discover your next opportunity.”

Commenters shared their related advice for finding high-earning side gigs.

“Try respondent.io,” said a commenter. “You can do one-on-one or remote for doing a study!”

“BESTMARK is also good. u get paid up to $50 mystery shopper,” offered another. “So u go to sams, costco etc and just take pic inside and go one of those food stands and interact with them.”

“On another note look up retail merchandiser jobs,” suggested a third. “I had one for a day that wanted me to organize the magazines in grocery stores.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Alex explained how he found the app.

“My step-dad actually sent me the app since I got laid off recently, but I’ve searched ‘gig work’ on the App Store and have found similar apps,” he detailed.

While this job was relatively easy, Alex said the work isn’t consistent enough to be a committed side job.

“Ultimately, the work is inconsistent and if you aren’t glued to your phone there is a chance you won’t get any work,” he explained. “So far I have worked in two warehouses, one of which was extremely rude to me, but both jobs were pretty simple. I’ve also worked at a Florida Panthers (hockey) game as a concession stand cook, and of course merchandising for TY (beanie babies).”

“The job market is like the Hunger Games right now, but if you keep your eyes open to opportunities you will find something eventually,” he concluded.