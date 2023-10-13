‘Who is paying these prices’: Man shares all the ‘dumb stuff’ he rents out for a ‘whole bunch of money’

This guy might just be the king of the side hustle. Adam Keller is an entrepreneur and author who specializes in the art of supplementary income and he’s gone viral with a recent TikTok describing the staggering amount of items he rents out for parties to earn his cheddar.

Keller (@realworldsidehustles) posted the video one day ago, and it’s already picked up more than 4 million views and counting. As of now, it has more than 1,800 comments, mostly from people hungry to learn how he’s earning his side cash.

“Here’s some stupid stuff that I rent out that I make a whole bunch of money on,” he began before displaying and describing an often surprising array of party supplies available for rental.

The first is a set of “cornhole” games, a fairly common backyard party game. But things quickly get more surprising.

After showing a stack of black garbage cans, he turns to a similar stack of red ones. They are rented out as “human-sized beer pong,” he says. “So it’s two soccer balls and twelve cans. You play beer pong. The beer isn’t really in there. You don’t drink a whole thing of beer. It’s just a game.”

“I rent out wine barrels for forty-five dollars apiece,” he says. “These go out all the time, like, usually people rent at least ten of them.”

“This one’s dumb,” he says, moving on to another item.

“This is red carpet. Tents out. It’s stupid, I don’t know.”

He displays a row of concrete blocks used to weigh down party tents.

“The cool thing about them is they don’t break, they don’t need maintenance, they just make thirty-five dollars each time they go out. All the time.”

Many viewers were grateful for the demonstration and thanked Keller for his advice.

Viewer @peanut78744 wrote, “Hey bud, just wanted to say I’m in the process of opening up my own rental business! thanks for your knowledge and just sharing with us.”

“Perfect example of knowing your worth and not selling yourself short!! Nice setup” @dirtrddollars wrote.

“I get you can buy some of this stuff cheaper, but I don’t have the space to store items this size at my house. I see why people rent these instead!” Viewer Lori Kozarian (@finding_lori) added.

“And that’s just some of the stupid stuff I rent out,” Keller concluded. “Now I’m not relying entirely on those items, those are all add-on items. They’re add-ons that you’re making another six, two thousand dollars, whatever the weekend is, just by these small things.”