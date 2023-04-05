‘More than three-fourths haven’t even responded’: Job hunter says he’s applied to 557 jobs

A job hunter says he’s applied to over 550 jobs since July 2022 with no luck, sparking discussion about the job market in the comments section of the viral TikTok.

TikTok user Peter (@petersbrainfolds) posted the video on April 4. As of April 5, the video received over 145,000 views. In the clip, Peter shows a document on his laptop screen listing all the jobs he applied to in the last year.

“I’m applying for jobs within and out of my field of expertise. I’m applying for big companies and small companies. I’ve even had a recruiter look at my resume,” he says in the clip. “I’d say more than three-fourths haven’t even responded.”

He continues to say other companies ghosted him after a lengthy interview process. “You can’t win,” he remarks.

In the comments section, many users shared Peter’s job-searching woes.

“I couldn’t even get a job at fast food places,” one viewer wrote.

“At this point it’s a game of luck,” another said.

Others shared tips for landing a new gig, even in oversaturated industries.

“Try temping and see if that leads to something,” one commenter suggested.

“I got the majority of my jobs from networking in the real world,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Peter via TikTok direct message for more information.