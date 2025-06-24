Mikayla Raines, a YouTuber who saved hundreds of animals, passes away at 29

This article contains mentions of suicide.

Featured Video

Animal welfare YouTuber Mikayla Raines has died aged 29, her husband revealed in an emotional video.

In the clip, Raines’ husband, Ethan, said that she had died by suicide after an “online bullying campaign.”

Save a Fox founder passes away at 29

Raines is best known as the founder of Save a Fox, an animal welfare organization she built at just twenty years old. It now operates in both Minnesota and Florida. As she shared her experiences rescuing animals online, she developed a committed fanbase, with 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and over 500,000 Instagram followers.

Advertisement

Ethan described his late wife as a “superhero” who had rescued hundreds of foxes raised on fur farms, and praised her for being “an amazing wife and a wonderful caring mother.”

“From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping [animals], whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm,” Ethan said. “She was never in it for fame, money, or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known.”

Husband speaks out about Raines’ mental health

Raines, he explained, had been dealing with a number of mental health challenges, including depression and borderline personality disorder. She was also autistic.

Advertisement

“As many of you know, she was on the autism spectrum. And while that made her life very difficult, it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing, and that one thing was obviously animals,” he added.

“She was so sensitive to everything, which is a double-edged sword because on one hand, it allowed her endless empathy for those in her care. But it also means that she took everything negative to heart.”

According to Ethan, Raines didn’t just face online bullying from strangers—she was also targeted by other wildlife rescuers and “close friends.”

Advertisement

“They spread false rumors, and being the sensitive person she was, it deeply affected her,” he added. “She tried for years to push through the pain, but this time it was too much.”

Raines is survived by her husband, Ethan, and their daughter, Freya.

For more information about suicide prevention or to speak with someone confidentially, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (U.S.) or Samaritans (U.K.).



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.