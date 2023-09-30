Woman says she made over $7K within 1 week in strictly side hustles

The last few years of economic uncertainty amid high inflation and rising costs of living have driven many folks to seek additional income streams outside of a full-time job.

Many of those who are working for themselves on their own time in the gig economy have shared their experiences on TikTok, where viewers in the same boat have often provided a safe place for them to share their frustrations, or eagerly await updates as they weigh the value of additional work.

One woman says she is on her 20th week of working exclusively for “side hustles,” or contract work, through various app-based services like Rover, creating courses for folks to learn from affiliate marketing course Truecoin, as well as using survey apps.

In just one week, financial content creator @abbyxconway says she made over $7,000 by combining social media marketing with her side hustles.

“This is how much I made on week 20 of only doing strictly hustles,” she says in the video. “Last week, I made $7,539, and here is a fall breakdown. I literally cannot. But I did save the best for last of course, starting off with Rover dog walking, I made $300, and this was from keeping the two hamsters at my house—they’re not actually hamsters, they’re corgis, but they look like hamsters. This is lower than normal because I recently lowered my prices so I can get more requests.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @abbyxconway via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers remarked that they were shocked at how much money the TikToker was able to successfully generate in such a short time period.

“Blown away by the surveys bc I only get surveys for .01 cent,” one commenter wrote.

“Anything is possible if you just START!” another user said. “This is awesome!”

“Love these results, girlie,” one echoed. “You are inspiring!”

Many commenters wrote that they are working to create a similar flow for themselves, as they are looking for additional income outside their full-time careers.

“I literally just want to make an extra 1,000 a month for 6 months to pay off a loan,” one commenter wrote. “I am definitely going to try.”

“I’m just so nervous and not sure I could catch on enough to make it really profitable for me,” another said. “Your results sound amazing, even half of that would be life changing for me.”

“Yesss, love this for you!” a commenter wrote. “The amount of money I’ve been making with side gigs has been much higher than I expected.”