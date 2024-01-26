‘All you do is write letters’: Marketing expert claims there’s a new viral side hustle you can get in on

The age of the internet has given rise to countless side hustles, but they can sometimes be a little dubious or cap how much you can earn. “If you don’t want to sell, don’t want to recruit, don’t want to build a team, don’t want to do [an] MLM, don’t want to do digital marketing, this is something completely different,” marketing expert Courtney (@marketing.guru7) told viewers in a viral TikTok.

“This is literally the easiest thing ever, and there’s no cap on how much you can make,” she continued. “All you do is write letters, and you literally get paid $5 for every letter that you write.”

She said this side hustle is for “large companies that just need people to write letters and send them out for them.” Specifically, these companies want these letters to be handwritten, and according to Courtney, these businesses pay you $5 for every single letter you handwrite. “There’s no cap on how many you can write,” she added. “And it takes about four minutes from start to finish to address the envelope and write each letter. If you do the math on that, that’s a little more than $60 an hour.”

She continued, “There’s a lot of people that are doing this in like two hours in the morning, and they’re making around $800 a week. There’s also one girl that has done this for two years, and she works two hours in the morning, two hours in the evening, and she makes $1,500 a week. That’s 6,000 a month extra income. All you have to do is be 18 years or older, live in the U.S. or Canada, and be willing to write a letter.”

According to Courtney, there is also an affiliate program, with letter writers earning an extra $100 for every person they refer.

While countless viewers wanted “in” on the gig, it looks like it may be too good to be true, as numerous commenters said the company charges between $199 and $250 to sign up.

Courtney didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Facebook Messenger.