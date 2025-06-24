“Let me run over to Red Lobster”: Red Lobster launches seafood boils as part of “Crabfest”

Crabfest is back at Red Lobster—their annual summer event celebrating all things crab—and this year, it comes with a brand-new addition: Southern-style seafood boils.

Now, alongside the signature crab dishes, diners can enjoy a full seafood boil, with shellfish and veggies cooked together in a saucy bag.

Here’s what customers can order

There are two Red Lobster boil options.

First is the Mariner’s Boil, featuring Maine lobster tails, shrimp, snow crab, corn, and red potatoes. Secondly, the chain offers the Sailor’s Boil, with shrimp, smoked sausage, corn, and potatoes.

Every boil can be customized with your choice of seasoning: roasted garlic butter, Cajun butter, or classic Old Bay. That plastic bag may look gimmicky, but it locks in flavor and makes for a classic seafood boil experience.

The boil isn’t the only addition. Red Lobster plans to roll out five more seafood dishes—appetizers and entrees—across nearly 600 locations.

While the full details on those items haven’t been revealed yet, fans are already speculating that it signals a broader menu refresh under CEO Damola Adamolekun.

What people online are saying

On TikTok, user Oliver (@olliebubs09) posted a video praising the changes and credited CEO Adamolekun for bringing fresh ideas to Crabfest.

Comments from users shared that same excitement.

“Finally after like 50 years,” one person wrote.

“He better get everyone to pay upfront for their food…” another quipped.

“He’s bringing back the 90s vibe,” a third user added.

Why this matters

Crabfest draws a big seasonal crowd, and this boil drop shows Red Lobster is doubling down on interactive, shareable meals. It’s a shift from traditional seafood platters.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last May and closed 124 locations in 2024, per ABC 6. The introduction of seafood boils appears to be a move to turn things around for the restaurant.

Despite the internet chatter, one Red Lobster server, @dee_stacksss, took to TikTok to call out customers for not busting down the doors when the seafood boils launched.

It’ll be interesting to see whether diners embrace these changes in practice, but the excitement brewing online bodes well for the chain.

