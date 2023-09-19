‘They put me on an 8 hour shift on my orientation day’: Walmart worker says he still had to wait 10 days after orientation to see if he got the job

A Walmart worker expressed their frustration in a TikTok video over having to wait 10 days after orientation to see if he got his job.

The video showed TikTok creator @linthakidd, who was wearing a Walmart associate vest and appeared to be sitting inside one of the retail chain’s break rooms.

“Why even after your orientation u still gotta wait 10 business days to get the job,” the text overlay on his video read. “You’ll be homeless by the time it finish,” he added in the caption.

The video has received more than 29,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 15. In the comments, viewers chimed in to note that not every new Walmart employee has this experience.

The Daily Dot reached out to @linthakidd via TikTok direct message for comment and Walmart via email.

“They let me start the same day I had orientation,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “They put me on an 8 hour shift on my orientation day.”

“Had [my orientation] on Monday they told me to come in the next day,” a third user wrote.

Other users said they were given more hours than they could handle.

“[I] was told i’d start at part time and they gave me full hours,” wrote one commenter.

@linthakidd’s skit touches on real world anxiety some nascent Walmart employees experience. Take it from the responses to the Quora question, “Do you start work right after orientation at Walmart?”

As one user and Walmart veteran wrote, “That just depends on when you can start and if they need you right away. Chances are that if you’re available to start right away then they’ll get you in there and working as soon as they can.”

Retail workers have often expressed frustration with their schedules on TikTok. Recently, a Target worker who had asked for more hours was shocked to find them cut instead. The same month, a worker questioned why companies cut employee hours while hiring more employees.

@linthakidd is not new to going viral on TikTok for his Walmart-related videos. In May, he joked about being late for a shift when the store was understaffed. In July, viewers defended his work ethic after he posted a video claiming he would call out the next day after working too hard. And the TikTok user has also called out customers who expect him to know about every product in the store.