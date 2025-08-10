“We’re cooked”: People are using ChatGPT to cheat their way through escape rooms

Without a doubt, people have used ChatGPT and other AI tools for school assignments such as essays and problem-solving for tests. Although it’s recommended not to use ChatGPT as a reliable source, it tends to be too tempting for people to let go of.

Now, ChatGPT is presumably being used to solve escape rooms.

TikToker Reb (@rebmasel) uploaded a video on her page, detailing the use of AI that is being used by people to cheat their way through on solving escape rooms. Based on her opinion, the use of AI takes out the fun of solving the riddles and disrupting the dynamic of teamwork.

“When they are trying to enter into ChatGPT [on] ‘how to get out of a room, puzzle, etc,’ that chat has never seen it before,” Reb says.

Coming off of her statement, ChatGPT can’t recognize the structure of the escape room’s management and elements that pertain to the puzzle.

So, even if someone wanted to use ChatGPT as a way to seek help, it’s more likely to give them the wrong answer. Reb says, “Why would you do that? It’s like going into a corn maze and wanting just a straight line to the end. That’s not fun.”

Has this happened before?

Surprisingly, this isn’t the only incident where AI has been used in escape rooms.

According to an article by Escape Room Supplier, ChatGPT has been fed information from humans on how to create escape rooms, and some are actually AI-powered escape rooms. Because of this, some users may be using ChatGPT to provide hints and guide players, which is what Reb’s video is about.

As mentioned before, people use AI for many instances involving cheating. From generating study material to committing plagiarism, AI has become a replacement for authenticity, and it’s becoming more comfortable for people by the day.

In the comment section, most users were heated over the use of AI in escape rooms. Some believe that it’s not ideal for the game activity.

“Your honor, I fear we are cooked,” one user wrote.

“So we’re cheating at leisure activities. Great,” a second user wrote.

“People’s reliance on AI is getting out of hand,” a third user wrote.

“What’s the point of going if you’re planning to cheat your way out?” a fourth user wrote.

Adding to the displeasure of AI, other users are detailing their experiences of not using their phones and other personal items.

One commenter wrote, “As someone who works at an escape room, this is why we make them lock up their phones in our lockers.”

A second commenter wrote, “I FKN HATE HOW WE AREN’T USING ESCAPE ROOMS RIGHT. Take your man. And a problem. The MOMENT that the door locks. bring up the problem. No one is leaving until we solve this together or break up.”

A third commenter wrote, “Every escape room I’ve been to, we’ve had to put all of our stuff in lockers, no phones or anything like that is allowed inside.”

