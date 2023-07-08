‘I’m quick to tell them ion work in that department’: Walmart worker complains about customers who expect him to know every item in store

Different types of retailers provide different types of shopping experiences for their customers. For instance, when buying a computer keyboard from Walmart, one probably wouldn’t expect the same kind of technical know-how they’d get from, say, a MicroCenter employee.

However, Walmart employee and TikToker @linthakidd says that he comes across customers who don’t understand that distinction. He posted a viral clip that’s accrued over 178,000 views where he mocks shoppers who assume he possesses a deep knowledge of Walmart’s entire product line just because he works at the store.

That would be a tall order for any of the chain’s workers because, according to Zippia, Walmart “sells roughly 160 million products.”

The TikToker writes in a text overlay for the video, “Me when a customer thinks I know every detail about everything Walmart sells.”

Other employees replied in the comments section that they shared similar experiences. One TikTok user shared how they handle customers who ask them questions they don’t readily have an answer to.

“‘I’m quick to tell them ion work in that department,” they wrote.

Someone else penned their produce woes while on the clock. “Frrrr I had a customer ask me why honeycrisp apples were so much a bag and what apples were in season like I’m supposed to know,” they said.

One commenter wrote that their workplace knowledge begins and ends with their job responsibilities, sharing, “Like babe i work front end. idk nothing about that other stuff.”

Another TikTok user expressed that they couldn’t understand why customers don’t turn to their smartphones to find answers.

“When I’m zoning in auto and people want me to tell them what headlight will work with their car like idfk Google it,” they said.

@linthakidd isn’t the first person to hop on TikTok to express customers’ unrealistic expectations of service workers. A server on the platform shared how a diner expected her to know the exact number of Brussels sprouts that came in a dish.

