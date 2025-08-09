“Nothing hits like a BB&B haul”: Shoppers share excitement over Bed Bath & Beyond physical stores coming back

The familiar blue-and-white coupons are back, and so is Bed Bath & Beyond.

More than two years after filing for bankruptcy, the home goods retailer is reemerging under the name Bed Bath & Beyond Home.

The first store opens Friday in Nashville, offering a streamlined version of the brand that once filled sprawling big-box locations with kitchen gadgets, bedding, and just about every bathroom accessory you could imagine.

From bankruptcy to a brand refresh

The relaunch is being led by The Brand House Collective — the group formerly known as Kirkland’s. Now, it oversees Bed Bath & Beyond Home alongside Buy Buy Baby, Overstock, and the legacy Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

In an interview with CBS MoneyWatch, Brand House chief of staff Starr Hudgens said the Nashville store will be “a transition from the original Bed Bath & Beyond stores,” with a sharper focus on seasonal décor, bedroom furniture, and bath and laundry essentials. The approach, she said, is to “test and learn” which products and brands resonate before rolling out a larger plan.

CEO Amy Sullivan called the revival “a reintroduction of one of retail’s most iconic names” — one she says has been “beautifully reimagined for how families gather at home today.”

The return of the beloved coupons

And yes, the company is banking on nostalgia. Those oversized blue-and-white coupons are also returning, and new shoppers will get one handed to them at the door.

In an interview with the TODAY Show, Brand House CEO Amy Sullivan stressed that the company will still take coupons from the store’s previous iterations.

The Nashville opening is just the beginning. Brand House says it will add four more Bed Bath & Beyond Home locations in the Nashville market. They will use 2025 as a testing period before deciding on a national strategy in 2026.

It’s a notable turnaround effort for a company that, at its peak, operated more than 300 stores before shutting them all down during Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023.

Shoppers are split

On TikTok, one excited user said, “I’m stoked, you should be stoked. I don’t have any money for it, but hell, I’m still gonna go window shop because that’s what I do.”

Another chimed in on TikTok, “Because nothing hits like a BB&B haul. Who’s coming with me?”

Others were less impressed. “Went in there last weekend, 99% of stuff was still Kirkland’s stuff,” one person posted on X.

Time will tell what the product distribution will look like for the Brand House store.

