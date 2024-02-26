‘At $18 … I’m ordering what I want’: Bartender slams customers who order lemon drops

It’s 11:30 on a Saturday night; you’re at the club, and the bar is five people deep with folks trying to get a drink. You manage to get a bartender’s attention and order four lemon drops.

Are you a good person or a bad person?

Ask most bartenders, and they’ll say you serve a lemon wedge jammed into your eyeball. But, to be fair and unbiased, isn’t the customer always right? Shouldn’t you be able to get what you’re asking for at the bar regardless of how busy it is?

One bartender, Shavon (@cc_shavonxx), poured a bit of Bacardi 151 on the debate when she posted a video to her TikTok account on Wednesday. The video, captioned “Let’s talk about it,” features Shavon making a lemon drop martini while the on-screen text explains her real opinions on the order.

The video currently has 354,000 views and counting.

“I’m a bartender. Of course, I’m pissed off when you order a lemon drop on a busy night in the club,” the text reads. “Do you know how much money I can make in three minutes?”

“Lemon drops are for people in sections. Lemon drops are for people sitting down at a table. Lemon drops are for people ordering with a waitress, not at a busy bar with one bartender,” she continues.

Despite speeding up her video, the whole process of making the drink still appears time-consuming. Shavon confirms this with another blast of screen text.

“I’m still making this f***ing lemon drop ’cause I got to shake it and taste it before bitch says ‘it’s no liquor in here. I don’t taste it.'”

She finishes by letting her viewers know, “Don’t try a lemon drop at a club. Wait til brunch b***h, when you can sit down and enjoy it!”

However, Shavon’s lemon drop rant struck a sour note with her viewers.

Linds n D (@lindstaylor0) wrote, “Now I’m going to go order THREE lemon drops.”

Shavon shot back, “Come on I’m ready!!!!!!! To make you wait.”

Another viewer wrote, “Hey so this happens to me too but it’s your job! hope this helps.”

However, Shavon was still not having it. She wrote back, “Baby I do my job that’s not the point when it’s a 100+ people you gone be waiting.”

“At 18$ a pop I’m ordering what I want,” someone commented. Another fellow bartender wrote, “Ok but why not have fresh lemon and lime juice on hand to make quality drinks? I can make a lemon drop as fast as a marg. This might be a management talk.”

Most viewers commenting on the video insisted that they should be able to order whatever they wanted regardless of how busy the bar is.

A (@xviiiale) wrote, “If I’m paying and tipping imma order whatever I want honestly.”

“I’m still ordering my lemon drop shot,” another commented.

“I wish I could start making TikToks telling everyone which parts of my job I don’t want to do anymore,” another viewer chimed in.

Shavon later posted a follow-up video throwing some shade at the negative comments.

One viewer commented on the clapback, “I’m a bartender too and I completely agree lemon drops at a busy bar are the worst! And then I saw the comments and was like ‘ope..'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shavoin via email for further comment.