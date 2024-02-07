Bartender shares what she thinks of you based on your drink order at her ‘dive’ bar

Maksym Fesenko/ShutterStock @a.morganroos96/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Everyone assumes I’m like 20 when I get them’: Bartender shares what she thinks of you based on drink you order at her ‘dive’ bar

'I’m sorry. I ... hate you.'

Vladimir Supica 

Vladimir Supica

Trending

Posted on Feb 7, 2024   Updated on Feb 5, 2024, 10:12 am CST

Have you ever wondered whether your bartender secretly judges you based on the drink you ordered? One dive bar bartender has answered that question in a viral video where she spills the tea on what she thinks about her patrons.

The video, which has recently resurfaced on a clone account and is gaining traction, accumulating over 153,200 views, was originally posted by TikTok user Morgan (@morganroos96) on Jan. 22, 2022.

In the video, the bartender shares her impressions of patrons based on their drink orders, which range from lemon drop shots to Budweiser.

“If you order lemon drop shots for me, I think you are way too hot to be here,” she says in the video. “I’m looking at you being like, ‘There’s gotta be something wrong upstairs.’ There’s no way a girl that looks like you would hang out in a sh*thole like this. Like, are you damaged?”

The bartender goes on to describe her regulars, the Budweiser drinkers, as likely having “one-syllable white guy” names. “You’re another bartender. The sh*thole I work at is your like after-hours spot when you guys get off. You’re gonna … grill me on what my Mai Tai specs are, like I have any … idea.”

@morganroos96 What I think about you based off what you order at my dive bar #greenscreen #divebar #bartender #denver #divebarstorytime #whatithinkyoulooklikebasedon #serviceindustry #storytime #fyp ♬ original sound – Morgan Roos

If you drink Rumple, according to Morgan, you’re also probably a bartender. “But you’re like the fun side of bartending. Where you’re like, ‘I literally hate this job, but I love money, and I’ve been sucked into this for years to come. And I don’t have a degree, so I really don’t have any options,’” she adds.

“If you order a Long Island, I’m sorry. I … hate you,” she confesses in the video. “At our bar, they’re only $8, and we pour them strong as sh*t. We call ’em strong islands. You’re gonna get absolute sh*t housed, you’re going to make an absolute a** of yourself.”

And finally, for the martini drinkers, she says, “I’m gonna think you’re f*cking lost if you order a martini for me. I’m going to ask you what makes you think that in this sh*thole, we would have stemware? What makes you think we would have olives and third off, like what makes you think I know what’s in that?”

In the comments section, many viewers shared their own experiences with the drinks mentioned. One user wrote, “God I looove lemon drops but everyone assumes I’m like 20 when I get them.” Another commented, “Started drinking Rumpies working in the service industry, then never stopped.”

Those working in the service industry also shared their agreement. One of them said, “as a Jameson drinking dive bartender this is so real.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan via TikTok direct messages for comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 7, 2024, 12:00 am CST

Vladimir Supica

Vladimir Supica is a Serbia-based freelance writer for the Daily Dot. He enjoys traveling through Europe, reading non-fiction books, and playing with his dog Max.

Vladimir Supica
 