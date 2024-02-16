‘You ain’t do nun but make me wanna try it’: Chili’s customer warns against the 1 drink you should never order

A Chili’s customer says she got trashed off of just one of the chain’s latest branded cocktails and is warning folks not to try it out lest they, too, find themselves similarly blasted.

TikTok user @kbleezyyyy2u uploaded a viral video that’s accrued over 1.2 million views and sparked a conversation on the strength of the beverages customers can expect to find at Chili’s. The comments section was also full of respectful proclamations from other TikTokers that they would not heed her advice.

“Whatever y’all do, TikTok, don’t order this drink. It got me finna pass out…” she says before the clip cuts to her showing a placard advertising the promoted alcoholic beverage from the chain: the Spice A-Rita and the Nice A-Rita.

“Just one,” she says, intoning that the drink is very, very strong. “DONT ORDER THIS DRINK!!!!!!” she added in a text overlay of the video, driving home the point that purchasing it is a very, very bad idea…at least for anyone who doesn’t want to get faded off of a single beverage.

“Chillis gotta pay for what they did cs bruh nooo,” she joked in a caption for the clip.

One commenter wasn’t shocked by Bleezy’s purchased drink confession, based on the brand of tequila in the beverage. “Baby espolon ain’t nun to play with,” they wrote.

Someone else agreed that the power of Espolon Tequila should not be underestimated. “Once u saw espolon you should’ve just got a lemon drop,” they penned. The brand packs a 40% alcohol-by-volume rating, putting it on par with other popular hard liquors like LVOV vodka.

However, other viewers wrote that Bleezy’s warning just made them want to try it even more, like this one commenter who wrote, “Girl are your eyelids sweating ?! I’m going tomorrow.” Someone else said, “you ain’t do nun but make me wanna try it.”

Another person wrote that whenever they work as a bartender, they will intentionally make drinks extra strong to give customers the most bang for their buck: “Lmfao I bartend & be putting extra liquor in the drinks. You gone feel this.”

Someone else said that Chili’s is the establishment folks may want to visit if they’re looking to get lit. “Oh yea Baby chillis drinks do it everytime,” they said.

Chili’s advertised the two Espolon reposado Tequila margaritas as either “bringing the heat” or “bringing the sweet.” Both of these beverages, according to Chili’s’ website, are made in the same exact way, except the spicy version has Tajin added to it with some Monin Jalapeno: “A marg so good, we couldn’t decide, so we made two! Your choice of adding some heat or keeping it sweet with these mouth-watering takes on an old classic. Both are made with Espolón® Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier®, and Fresh Sour. But, the Spice-A-Rita gets some Monin® Jalapeño and a dash of Tajin®. The only wrong choice is neither.”

Getting “unexpectedly drunk at Chili’s” is a rite of passage for anyone who decides to order alcoholic beverages from the chain, according to another TikToker, @dapperafterdark, who made a batch of Presidente margaritas under an overlay that read: “This is why your girl gets drunk at Chili’s.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chili’s via email and Bleezy via TikTok comment for further information.