“I’m gonna go get myself a Speed Queen”: Homeowner buys Maytag washing machine with 10-year warranty. It breaks down after 7 years. Then Maytag tells them something shocking

A Maytag customer said he was left without repair options for a washer he purchased, despite it supposedly being covered by 10-year warranty. Casey (@caseyurb50) accused the appliance manufacturer of “planned obsolescence” in a viral TikTok.

Featured Video

In a viral clip that’s garnered over 1.8 million views on the platform, Casey explains why he’ll never purchase another Maytag again. Casey begins the video by showing his Maytag washing machine.

He focuses in on a 10-year warranty sticker attached to the appliance. “Well, America. This is more proof of companies here that don’t really care about you. All they care about is making a profit,” he says.

“See this Maytag washer here? We bought it back in 2017. So we’ve had it around what, seven years? Eight years? And it’s got a 10-year limited parts warranty on it—on the drive motor and the wash basket,” he says.

Advertisement

Washing machine woes

The TikToker adds that he assumed Maytag made quality products. That is what inspired him to purchase the washing machine in the first place. “When I first got it, I’m thinking, ‘Yeah, it’s a Maytag. It should last a while, right?’ You know, ’cause of this,” he says, highlighting yet another sticker appended to the product.

“America,” it reads. It also features the U.S. flag. Additional text indicates that the Maytag washer was “designed, engineered, and assembled in the U.S.A.”

“Made in America,” he says, before continuing with the rest of his video. “Well, guess what. Seven years later, eight years later… whatever. What’s one year, right? Had to call a technician to come out. He ran the codes.”

Advertisement

The service worker, according to Casey, said that the parts needed to fix the washer are no longer being manufactured.

That means that within the 10-year warranty window, the product became effectively unserviceable. Casey says he learned that the parts the washer needs “have not been manufactured for a few years now.”

From Maytag to Speed Queen

Following this, Casey says, “So, looks like I’m outta luck. Maytag, sorry. You’re not getting any more of my money. I’m gonna get myself a Speed Queen.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Casey shows off his new Speed Queen set. “I did enjoy and like my Maytag, but when they don’t make a part to last, or any repair parts for it, then I’m going to move on to something else that will have parts and will last,” he says. “It’s time for Speed Queen to shine.”

“America, hold your standards high. Let these companies know what you expect,” he adds.

Viewers agreed that Casey made the right decision to switch to Speed Queen.

“Speed Queen is honestly the only washer/dryer worth your money these days. Meanwhile, My Grandma’s 1970’s Sears Kenmore Washer/Dryer set still work like new.”

Advertisement

“There’s a reason why every Laundromat uses speed queen,” another said, echoing the aforementioned sentiment.

Planned obsolescence?

The title of Casey’s initial video speaks to a controversial business practice where companies intentionally design products with limited shelf lives in hopes they will buy new ones. Many auto manufacturers have been accused of intentionally crafting vehicles with components that degrade right out of warranty for this very reason.

Advertisement

Maytag has been accused of planned obsolescence in the past. A Redditor who had various Maytag appliances installed in their newly remodeled kitchen said multiple broke within four years.

“That’s one hell of a coincidence that all 3 fail at the same time after 3 years. Warranty is 1 year. I’ve called the Customer service and they say there is nothing they can do. I need to get a repair person. These appliances cost me almost $5000 and it seems they were all designed to fail,” the Redditor said.

What viewers think

Viewers sounded off in the comments section of Casey’s video.

Advertisement

“America needs better consumer protection laws,” one viewer remarked.

Someone else recommended that Casey file a complaint against Maytag. That is, if the replacement parts needed for the product are covered under the 10-year limited parts warranty. “If the part is covered under that warranty but they no longer manufacture it, that’s not your fault. And also doesn’t absolve them from the warranty obligation. Legal filings should proceed next,” another claimed.

Another user on the application warned consumers against purchasing items with bells and whistles. These components, they argue, are prone to breaking down. They said, “If your washer or dryer plays music or has electronic beeps you have the wrong kind. Good old fashioned knobs and electromechanical timers will last nearly forever and not expensive to replace.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maytag via email and to Casey via TikTok comment for further information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.