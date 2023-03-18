‘When they forget my sauce so now I gotta say the whole order was missing’: DoorDash customer says he complains over small inconvenience to get food comped, sparking debate

A common scam pulled by DoorDash customers is complaining over the slightest inconvenience in hopes of receiving a refund from the food-ordering platform.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, a TikTok user, Jordan (@jordankeeling), joked about doing just that, writing, “When I ordered doordash and ate all my food but they forgot my straw so now I gotta lie & do the most.”

In the caption, he added, “My food never even came & i need my money back.”

This isn’t the first time such a scam has gone viral. Back in December, a user on TikTok claimed that they looked for the “smallest error” in their order in order to get credits on the app.

In the comments section, some users claimed that they’ve performed this or a similar scam themselves.

“If they forget the sauce I paid $0.50 extra for they compensating the whole meal,” wrote one user. “There’s certain meals that don’t hit right unless it got the sauce.”

“No bc today starbucks actually forgot my food items & i’ve scammed doordash sm they wouldn’t give me a refund,” alleged a second.

“When they deliver to the wrong building, I go get my food and then say I never received it, because technically I didn’t,” stated a third.

However, several users warned against the practice.

“Don’t do this… for one they can lose their job, and two it’s not even the dashers fault.. it’s the place you ordered from,” explained a user.

“As a doordasher- they let us dispute yalls refund requests so if we have proof (which I always take a picture and it saves to my camera roll),” shared another.

That said, a few users claimed that the prevalence of this scam has made it difficult for them to genuinely receive refunds, echoing a viral claim from a TikToker in February.

“I was missing two orders of fries and they put my milkshake in a bag with no lid that was poured out and they said ‘we can only refund $2.72,’” alleged a user.

“I literally tell the truth on there and they think I’m a scammer bc I have to be refunded so much,” detailed an additional TikToker. “THEY NEVER REMEMBER THE DRINK.”

“…They told me I couldn’t get a refund on an order that literally never came,” recounted a further user. “Phone support hung up on me n all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and Jordan via Instagram direct message.