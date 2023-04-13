There’s been a “hack” floating around the internet that customers on DoorDash can get free food if they claim the order never arrived or that the order was stolen.

While against DoorDash’s terms, this hasn’t stopped users from trying it out—and DoorDashers are calling out those who make this fraudulent claim. For example, earlier this month, a DoorDasher in Australia alleged that a customer claimed he never received his food, waiting a day to report the supposed loss so the Dasher could not retaliate.

In response, some Dashers have taken things into their own hands. In August of last year, a DoorDash driver confronted a customer whom he said got him fired after falsely claiming she never received her order. A similar incident occurred two months later.

Now, another case of customer confrontation has gone viral and sparked discussion on TikTok. In a video with over 3.7 million views, TikTok user and DoorDash driver @yungtuci shows himself entering a hospital where he alleges a customer works. He proceeds to meet the customer and ask her why the order was reported as not delivered.

#fyp #viral ♬ original sound – Yung Tuci @yungtuci had to end up telling her if she doesnt call support before the end of the day and get the violation removed her jobs on the line next😀 also pay close attention to how much she switches up from not knowing anything about what im talking about at first to completely admitting the order arrived tf u mean😂😂😂 #doordash

At first, the woman claims to have “no idea” what the Dasher is referring to. The TikToker explains his perception of the situation, including a co-worker’s claim that they saw the customer with the food, to which the customer responds that she “didn’t do anything.”

The customer further claims that her account is shared, meaning that someone else could have placed an order and falsely claimed it wasn’t delivered.

Eventually, the customer says that they did, in fact, receive an order, though they repeat that they “didn’t do anything.”

The Dasher continues to confront the customer, noting that false claims put his “job at risk.”

“I can’t just give you free food and sweep it under the rug,” he states. “I have a job too.”

The delivery driver also claims he has five kids to feed, but in the text overlaying the video he states that he does not actually have kids and simply claimed to have them “to make her feel bad.”

The video ends with the customer again stating that they received their food and that they did not claim to have never received the order.

In the comments section, many users accused the customer of the crime alleged by @yungtuci.

“If she didnt do it on purpose, theres no way she wouldnt just let doordash know she got it,” shared a user. “It would take two seconds.”

“She’s trying to telepathically tell you to not do this here. and oops. I got caught. all at the same time,” noted a second.

“She did it…she just didn’t expect for you to circle back around,” suggested a third. “And the silence was embarrassment…as she should have been.”

“I think these people think this is the equivalent to stealing from Walmart or something… Doordash, Uber Eats, ect will fire us if this happens,” detailed a further user.

Several users complimented @yungtuci on his efforts.

“DoorDasher here…..thank you for doing this, it helps us all,” stated a commenter.

“Good for you. Front her out,” echoed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email and @yungtuci via TikTok comment.