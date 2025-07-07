“Stop finding these men in the club”: Young people are heading to Home Depot to find better dating options

Modern dating practices have left single people searching for a partner feeling tired. While the prior generation pioneered the dating app, younger generations are moving away from the technology, with people using them less often and for a shorter amount of time than they had before.

According to a February 2025 article in WIRED, from 2019 to 2022, the percentage of American adults on dating apps fell from 18 percent to 15 percent. Not only that, but while millennials spent 90 minutes a day on dating apps in 2018, by last year, that number had fallen to around 56 minutes per day.

This doesn’t mean that people aren’t in search of a relationship. Instead, they’re just looking for different places to find one. According to a recent TikTok trend, one such place is your local Home Depot.

Can you find love at Home Depot?

Across TikTok, users are sharing videos of themselves entering Home Depot, apparently in search of a date.

“Ladies, this is your sign to stop finding these men in the club, & go to your nearest Home Depot,” the text overlaying one of these videos reads.

“Can’t find a boyfriend, so I have to act lost in Home Depot,” reads another.

While many of these videos are tongue-in-cheek, some appear more serious in nature, and commenters under the videos are, at the very least, curious about whether such a strategy would work.

It’s unclear why users have landed on Home Depot in particular as a place to find a partner. According to a 2024 Business Insider article, Home Depot may only be a good place to look for a partner if you’re looking for a certain kind of individual; the article claims that the store’s “typical customer” is homeowner and “a white baby boomer who earns over $80K a year.”

The article also notes that the typical customer is a woman, though other data suggests that the customer base is relatively evenly split between men and women.

Does this really work?

Some TikTokers think that Home Depot may, in fact, be a good place to find a partner. They claim that not only will their presence in Home Depot tell you about what they do and what they’re interested in, but, if you ask them for help, how they talk to you will tell you more about them than a first date ever could.

This has worked in the past. One woman went viral after following TikTok’s advice to look for a date at Home Depot—and ended up meeting the man who became her boyfriend.

That said, many are skeptical of the idea entirely.

“I worked at Home Depot for 3 years, it was nothing but married men trying to flirt with younger girls,” reads one TikTok comment.

Not only that, but many commenters wondered whether this was the correct time to be encouraging others to go to Home Depot. Home Depot is among several companies that are the target of a current boycott movement, with customers protesting the companies’ scaling back of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts. Home Depot has also been known to donate to right wing causes, another point of contention for commenters.

“As an 18 year old [that] works at Home Depot. You will not be finding your man at Home Depot,” declared another comment.

