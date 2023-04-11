‘It’s ’cause I trusted the guy’: DoorDash driver receives first contract violation after customer lies about not receiving order

An Australia-based DoorDash driver on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming he received his first “contract violation” on the platform after a customer lied about not receiving their food.

In a video with over 452,000 views, TikTok user Andy (@andysbusinessjourney) shares his story of DoorDash deception.

According to Andy, he was waiting in the lobby for the customer to come down and pick up his food. While he was waiting, Andy marked the order as delivered. Eventually, the customer came down and picked up his food.

A day later, Andy opened the app to discover that the customer claimed he never received the food.

“He waited one day to mark it as ‘never received,’” Andy says. “He wanted to make sure I was gone and that I wouldn’t know his address.”

For context, “a DoorDash Contract Violation is a formal notice that you have violated some part of the DoorDash Dasher contract expectations,” per Ridester.

By the end of his video, Andy doesn’t seem too bothered by the experience, as the violation appears to go away after 100 deliveries.

Andy later provided a follow-up video with more context for what happened.

Andy says in this video that he could not prove that the customer did actually receive his food, as he did not follow several steps outlined by DoorDash.

These steps include contacting the customer (Andy explains that they talked through the intercom, but nothing further), waiting for the recommended time (Andy claims he was waiting, but could not prove this as he hadn’t messaged the customer in-app), and taking a photo (Andy did not take a photo as evidence of the delivery).

Andy has still submitted a claim contesting this violation, though it’s unclear if the issue has been resolved.

As Andy explains, a customer can still claim they didn’t receive the food, even with this evidence; however, “Most people, most genuine human beings, don’t do that.”

In the comments section, some users claimed to have had similar experiences.

“I got one too. I handed it to him instead of leaving it at the door,” wrote one user. “I now only leave it at the door.”

“Happened to me as well,” added another. “Someone fraudulently claimed they never received so doordash let me go even tho they told me id be good.”

