‘He really thought he ate with that’: Man hands flight attendant a note. She can’t believe what it says

Although people are increasingly aware of body positivity and the damaging effects of body shaming, a recent TikTok video has shed a spotlight on how pervasive and blatant body shaming still is.

The video, posted on July 11 by TikTok user Destanie (@destanieaaa), a flight attendant, has her recounting a bizarre passenger interaction story shared by her friend. Destanie says a colleague was handed a note by a passenger during a routine trash collection. What was written on the note left them both in disbelief.

The note, allegedly scribbled on an airline waste bag, read: “I’m not flirting with you. I’m happily married. But I just want to say, I so appreciate your attitude, kindness, and, yes, thinness. So many flight attendants these days are fat and mean.”

To add insult to injury, the passenger reportedly also used the note as an opportunity to boast about his frequent flyer status with the airline.

Destanie, clearly baffled by the audacity of the passenger, remarks, “In what world? Like, what a random thought. Like, I need to take a throw-up bag and praise [these girls] for being skinny right now because too many flight attendants are fat. Like, he really thought he ate with that.”

Viewers baffled by his note

Since its upload the video quickly has quickly gained traction, with many TikTok users expressing their disbelief at the contents of the note.

“Bag came in handy, so she can vomit into it after reading that note. Ick!” one commenter wrote.

“He could have just stopped writing at kindness,” a second added.

“as a plus size FA i’ve never been disrespected more than by pax and crew its so hurtful,” one more shared.

In the description of her video, Destanie highlighted the challenges flight attendants face in maintaining a healthy lifestyle due to the demanding nature of their jobs. “A lot of flight attendants wouldn’t be struggling with their weight if they could actually manage living a healthy lifestyle which is so hard when they have to work and be in the air 24/7 in order to get by,” she wrote.

These challenges include demanding schedules, long hours, and constant exposure to passengers’ needs that all take a toll on their mental and physical health. According to a CNN Travel article, flight attendants often work grueling hours, sometimes up to 15 hours a day, and do not get paid during long waits on the ground.

