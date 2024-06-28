We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Five viral neighbors from hell , people sharing their “ boomer complaints ” online and being surprised with how many they agree with, conservatives spreading false claims about Julian Assange’s plea deal, and how people online reacted to Katy Perry wearing a 200-yard dress .

Most of us are fortunate enough to have amicable relationships with our neighbors, but others aren’t so lucky. We’ve listed five stories of neighbors from hell , as narrated directly from the victims who lived to tell the tale.

One look at some of the most popular tweets about boomer complaints and you’ll be surprised at how much you can relate to .

Conservatives are spreading the false claim that WikiLeaks was forced to delete a cache of emails from the DNC as part of the plea deal that saw Julian Assange released from custody this week.

The rollout of the singer’s new song ‘Woman’s World’ has been…odd .

WHICH POPULAR MUSICIAN’S REMASTER OF A SONG IS BEING CALLED AN ELECTION PSYOP BY CONSPIRACY THEORISTS?

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Woman who had poor customer service on American Airlines

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🚗 In a viral video, a person shared a trick with his 51,000 followers detailing how he always parks for free in garages .

🌮 A man went viral for revealing what another driver left him in a Costco parking lot after they hit his parked car. And it wasn’t their insurance information—it was tacos .

🍬 Can you imagine going into Walgreens and discovering that the candy aisle was behind locked plastic ?

👩‍🦱 Wig TikTok is up in arms right now following what seems to be a free wig scam . One TikToker walked viewers through why they think it was a scam, and others chimed in, agreeing that there were several red flags.

🍴 A server was left stunned after a party of six sat down in the restaurant where he works and flat-out announced up front that they had no intention of tipping him .

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

Can we get these… everywhere?