‘Not them fat shaming over the loud speaker…’: Walgreens shopper can’t buy candy because it’s locked up

A Walgreens shopper was shocked to discover the store’s candy aisle is now under lock and key. She shared her experience trying to get candy in a viral TikTok.

TikTok user Juliet (@avgpickleball_gal) expresses her surprise in the video, which has amassed 37,800 views and thousands of likes.

“I’m just trying to get a sweet treat, and the sweet treats are literally in jail,” Juliet says.

She then shows what the candy aisle looks like. All of the “sweet treats” appear to be enclosed in plastic, see-through cases that could only be accessed with a key.

Eventually, Juliet requests assistance from the store’s worker.

“Customer service needed in the candy department,” an automated voice says over the store’s intercom.

In the comments section, some viewers made light of the whole ordeal.

“The announcement sent me,” user Meg Marie wrote.

But others said the announcement would make them feel uncomfortable.

“This would make me have a breakdown,” user Bethany Geiger said.

“I’d be like I don’t think I need one anymore,” user Sandra Sanderson commented.

“Not them fat shaming over the loud speaker,” a third said.

Anti-theft measures in retail stores

This is not the first time convenience store shoppers have been surprised to discover basic items under lock-down in stores. One CVS shopper went viral after he discovered the alcohol section of a store was barricaded. Last year, another TikToker went viral after also discovering the store’s candy aisle locked up.

According to reports, in 2022, shoplifting was costing retailers $100 billion. Target reported a 50% increase in thefts last year, resulting in a loss of over $400 million dollars. Many retailers responded by increasing video surveillance cameras, security guards, and team members dedicated to loss prevention.

The Brennan Center for Justice recently asserted that data does not support the notion that there is a nationwide increase in shoplifting. However, it did note a spike if incidents in some cities. This increase has lead retailers to implement “anti-theft measures.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Juliet via TikTok comment and Walgreens via email for comment and more information.

