‘Would you be cool?’: Shopper finds out their car was hit in Costco parking lot, can’t believe what the person who did it left behind

A man went viral for revealing what another driver left him in a Costco parking lot after they hit his parked car. And it wasn’t their insurance information.

It’s common courtesy to leave a note with your information after you’ve hit a parked vehicle, especially in a parking lot. But the note TikTok user @foonetwork received was arguably more interesting.

In a video with over 670,000 views, TikTok user @foonetwork approached his car. “So, I’m at Costco, and somebody hit my car, and they left me this letter,” he says, revealing the note on his windshield.

“‘Sorry for hitting your car, can’t fix it. But here’s some tacos instead,’” the content creator read out loud.

Next to the note is a can of Coca-Cola and a bag of tacos. The TikToker then shows the damage that was done to his vehicle: deep scratches on the side of his car.

“Like, were you driving a big rig?” he questions.

The content creator wasn’t sure of how to feel about the gesture. He turned to viewers for guidance.

“Would you be cool with tacos and an apology after someone hit your car??” he asked in the caption.

Viewers weigh in

Most viewers said they would’ve accepted the tacos and apology.

“Not going to lie I’d be so happy eating those tacos,” one commented.

“This low-key seems like a fair trade,” a second said.

Viewers also pointed out that tacos and Coke is better than a common alternative.

“Better than a hit and run like most people do these days,” one wrote.

“Some of us didn’t even get tacos,” another said.

And for others, it mattered what kind of tacos were in the bag. “Depends on the tacos,” another commented.

Some viewers also mentioned that most stores have cameras in the parking lot and that he should just ask to review the footage.

However, stores and businesses aren’t legally liable to provide it. “Private entities like stores and marts are subject to the freedom of the information act that saves public and private property. Therefore, you can file the request or claim for the event first and involve yourself to get the video,” per Legal Fact Pro.

How much would it cost to repair the damages?

Normally, scratches cost between $400 to $1,000 to fix. However, deep paint scratches can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500.

So unless the tacos in the bag were made up of Wagyu beef and sprinkled with truffles and caviar (yes, these tacos do apparently exist), then it’s safe to say that @foonetwork got the short end of the stick.

