Young people are sharing their ‘boomer complaints’ online, and you’d be surprised how many you agree with

May you live long enough to “okay boomer” yourself one day.

If you spend any time online, chances are you’ve seen the younger generations complain about their boomer counterparts. Baby boomers—born between 1946 and 1964—don’t often shy away from sharing their opinions. But as the rest of us get a little older, some of those boomer complaints don’t sound so irrational after all.

You’re probably thinking, “Couldn’t be me,” but you’d be surprised. No one expects to turn into their parents (and chances are, you didn’t!) but one look at some of the most popular tweets about boomer complaints and you’ll be surprised at how much you can relate to.

Turns Out, There’s a Little Boomer In Us All

When an X user, @FvreignLL, asked Twitter users — who, these days, are primarily a blend of Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z — what their “most boomer complaint” is, some of the responses were surprisingly relatable. It goes to show we have more in common than you’d think — even if it’s just complaining about things that have been made illogically difficult.

If you’ve ever found yourself saying “okay boomer” to your own thoughts, this viral trend is yours to chime in on.

Boomer Complaint Examples

Not everything needs to be digitized (or monetized) in the quest for bits of happiness — or just the ability to get things done.

In Body Image
@CALMJEDi/X
Twitter user sharing their 'boomer complaint,' which reads 'Having a non-digital, hands-on hobby (woodworking, drawing, sewing, knitting) can be great for your mental health. Social media is destroying these hobbies by persuading people that making things is only worthwhile if they look good on camera and bring clout'
@iconawrites/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'My biggest boomer complaint is filling out an online check in for a Dr appt and having to fill out the same stuff at the office anyways. Simply what is the point.'
@midnaaaaaaa/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'The fact that you have to watch videos to learn how to do anything now instead of just reading an instruction manual boils my blood. I need to control how I absorb knowledge. I need to be able to skim to the relevant bit'
@moniza_hossain/X

And in the quest to optimize everything, we definitely have had a few missteps.

tweet stating boomer complaint 'TV shows are too dark, commercials are too loud and car headlights are too bright'
@aaronhoyland/X
boomer complaint tweet that reads 'ADS. EVERYWHERE. EVERY TWO SCROLLS. AD AD AD AD AD AD. STOP!!!!!'
@dayytonerr/X

At the risk of sounding very boomer, it seems like we just got so many things right the first time around.

boomer complaint tweet that reads 'The music at most restaurants does not need to be as loud as a club. I’d like to be able to have a conversation'
@cinemaxwell/X
boomer complaint tweet that reads 'Kids aren’t learning cursive anymore.'
@Tom_Engels_Desk/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'I hate QR code menus IN the restaurant. I want a physical menu'
@ImpatienTourist/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'please, give me back my headphone jack, I beg you'
@fatfabfeminist/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'since it’s no longer taboo, it should now be ILLEGAL to record strangers in public spaces'
@GirlNamedMarley/X
boomer complaint tweet that reads 'A baby/toddler/young child does not need a tablet.'
@ChantelleJ___/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'it would be nice if movie tickets were tickets again so you can keep the stubs as a nice memory of a time you went to the movies. the paper receipt is insufficient'
@heihachimachi/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'It’s easier to browse a shelf for a tape/disc and pop it in than find something to watch on any streaming service'
@t_ruggeri/X
boomer complaint tweet reading 'STOP RELEASING ENTIRE SEASONS AT ONCE. I WANT TO WATCH MY SHOWS WEEK BY WEEK, WITH THE WORLD, SO WE CAN DISCUSS THEM TOGETHER AND DRAG THEM OUT LIKE A PROPER SOCIETY.'
@JamieTheMiller/X

