Young people are sharing their ‘boomer complaints’ online, and you’d be surprised how many you agree with

If you spend any time online, chances are you’ve seen the younger generations complain about their boomer counterparts. Baby boomers—born between 1946 and 1964—don’t often shy away from sharing their opinions. But as the rest of us get a little older, some of those boomer complaints don’t sound so irrational after all.

You’re probably thinking, “Couldn’t be me,” but you’d be surprised. No one expects to turn into their parents (and chances are, you didn’t!) but one look at some of the most popular tweets about boomer complaints and you’ll be surprised at how much you can relate to.

Turns Out, There’s a Little Boomer In Us All

What’s the most boomer complaint you have? — Lori Harvey Distant Cousin MEL 💕🥰 (@FvreignLL) June 5, 2024

When an X user, @FvreignLL, asked Twitter users — who, these days, are primarily a blend of Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z — what their “most boomer complaint” is, some of the responses were surprisingly relatable. It goes to show we have more in common than you’d think — even if it’s just complaining about things that have been made illogically difficult.

If you’ve ever found yourself saying “okay boomer” to your own thoughts, this viral trend is yours to chime in on.

Boomer Complaint Examples

Not everything needs to be digitized (or monetized) in the quest for bits of happiness — or just the ability to get things done.

And in the quest to optimize everything, we definitely have had a few missteps.

At the risk of sounding very boomer, it seems like we just got so many things right the first time around.

@t_ruggeri/X

