‘She almost got me’: Customer exposes woman for viral free wig ‘scam’

Wig TikTok is up in arms right now following what seems to be a free wig scam. One TikToker walked viewers through why they think it was a scam, and others chimed in, agreeing that there were several red flags.

In the video, TikToker and hairstylist Aisha (@theaishaneal) warns people about a potential free wig scam going on. She says the culprit causing the buzz is a TikTok account formerly known as @KustomByYas or @KustomByYaz. The actual name of the seller accused of scamming is unknown since these account names are no longer active. According to Aisha, the wigs showed up in their cart as $0 and only required her to pay a shipping fee along with the option to tip. However, upon checkout, Aisha says she noticed the page said that five minutes after checkout, buyers would be blocked and banned from using the site. This was the first red flag, and they only continued.

Aisha then says that after checking the seller’s Instagram, she grew more suspicious. She says comments on all of the seller’s Instagram posts were turned off or deleted. Aisha then says she noticed a similar pattern on the seller’s TikTok. Next, she says she noticed that the free wig sale went from being three hours long to 24 hours. Lastly, Aisha says she noticed the seller stated that customers could pay the shipping fee and tip using Cash App or Apple Pay.

“What the f*ck is that?” she asks. “I wanted to go and see if I can find the username for her. I’m either blocked, or she deleted her f*cking account. So to all you [expletive] that tipped her, paid for that shipping, paid for a ‘free wig,’ yeah, I’m so sorry. RIP to your lost funds,” Aisha says at the end of the video.

The video has over 528,000 views and more than 1,200 comments as of this writing.

Viewers in the comments section agreed that it was most likely a scam or are worried they got scammed.

“I saw that and kept scrolling cause I knew it was too good to be true,” one commenter said.

“Whenever I see cashapp, it’s a mega red flag, learned the hard way,” another wrote.

“Why this come up after I place my order,” another mentioned.

“I am so glad my card wouldn’t go thru, cause baby the way I’d be on here doing video after video about my few coins,” another viewer said in relief.

There are several other videos by people who also believe this free wig deal was a scam. While many are still not sure, Aisha pointed out some good red flags to look for in the future to make sure you don’t get scammed on TikTok.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Aisha said the wig deal “is becoming an increasingly common scam.”

“There are many internet scammers stealing photos from real wig vendors and hairstylists and then advertising free wigs or brand ambassador positions for just a ‘small fee,'” she continued. “It’s just incredibly disappointing there are people trying to take advantage of others within my community.”

