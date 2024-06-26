Katy Perry promotes her new single ‘Woman’s World’ with a 200-yard dress

Katy Perry wants us to know about her new song, “Woman’s World.” I mean, she really wants us to know about it. To her credit, we now do—but at what cost?
What was supposed to be Perry’s big comeback to the pop music scene has been off to a questionable start, but with some touches of the absurd that you can’t help but admire (if it’s intentional, that is).
Katy Perry plans comeback with “Woman’s World”
First, last week, Perry posted a picture of her wearing a bikini, lip-syncing a snippet of “Woman’s World.” It’s a whole vibe.
@katyperry
WOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry
For what was seemingly the first glimpse of the tune, commenters were none too impressed. Commenter GnomeHome wrote, “This sounds like something a contestant on Drag race would have to quickly make up for a challenge.” TIkToker Jen wrote, “please please please be AI.” Yeesh.
A couple of days later, Perry posted a TikTok of her lip-syncing a clip from “Woman’s World” again, but this time in the Woman’s Apparel section of a Talbots, seemingly. (Note the Legolas shirt. Gotta get hubby in there somehow.)
@katyperry
IT’S A WOMAN’S WORLD AND YOU’RE LUCKY TO BE LIVING IN IT♬ Woman's World – Katy Perry
Again, this was met with a mix of shrugs and puzzlement. Already, folks are thinking Perry should pull the rip chord and start over with this whole “Woman’s World” ordeal before its set release on July 11th.
@iamjojohadid And if she doesn’t, i fear this is a justin timberlake arc for her #katyperry #womansworld ♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry
Folks are also commenting on the recent changes to her fashion style.
So yeah, the people are concerned.
Katy Perry’s 200-yard lyric dress
However, yesterday Katy doubled down on her rollout approach, revealing the most unhinged tactic yet: a dress with the complete lyrics of “Woman’s World” printed on it. If you’re like me, you read that sentence and thought “oh weird, they must be typed really small to fit on a single dress.” Friend, your thinking is too limited!
In a clip circulating all over the socials, Perry exits a limo and walks into Paris’ Vendôme for Fashion Week. Behind her trails a 200-yard dress train featuring the single’s words.
Extra props for her team on the inside of the building, creating an illusion of a continuously-walking Perry. True heroes:
Response on social media
The promo tactic has seemingly worked, as folks all over social media are impressed and excited by Perry’s campy, more vintage true-to-form turn here.
Also, we must note that Macy Gray had to have inspired this promotional look, no?
“Woman’s World” officially drops on July 11th. Is it too late to get Left Shark involved?
