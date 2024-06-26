Katy Perry promotes her new single ‘Woman’s World’ with a 200-yard dress

Katy Perry wants us to know about her new song, “Woman’s World.” I mean, she really wants us to know about it. To her credit, we now do—but at what cost?

What was supposed to be Perry’s big comeback to the pop music scene has been off to a questionable start, but with some touches of the absurd that you can’t help but admire (if it’s intentional, that is).

Katy Perry plans comeback with “Woman’s World”

First, last week, Perry posted a picture of her wearing a bikini, lip-syncing a snippet of “Woman’s World.” It’s a whole vibe.

@katyperry WOMAN'S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12

For what was seemingly the first glimpse of the tune, commenters were none too impressed. Commenter GnomeHome wrote, “This sounds like something a contestant on Drag race would have to quickly make up for a challenge.” TIkToker Jen wrote, “please please please be AI.” Yeesh.

A couple of days later, Perry posted a TikTok of her lip-syncing a clip from “Woman’s World” again, but this time in the Woman’s Apparel section of a Talbots, seemingly. (Note the Legolas shirt. Gotta get hubby in there somehow.)

Again, this was met with a mix of shrugs and puzzlement. Already, folks are thinking Perry should pull the rip chord and start over with this whole “Woman’s World” ordeal before its set release on July 11th.

Folks are also commenting on the recent changes to her fashion style.

We’ve had a bunch of mainstream pop stars recently try to emulate the aesthetics of select alt-pop and every time somebody points it out, people on here start complaining about “thinkpieces”.



It is WEIRD for someone like Katy Perry to suddenly dress like 2017 Rina Sawayama. — straight but an ally (@UtterlyVapid) June 18, 2024

it feels like her team is desperately trying to stick a serve to the wall this era… like the whole creative direction is 'feed the gays' but they don't have the recipe https://t.co/eWyRsWjMJi — TealSlut (@TealSlut) June 26, 2024

This katy perry situation is so black mirror coded cuz there’s people on twitter from their sofa swearing she’s over while she’s at Paris fashion week being the main conversation pic.twitter.com/xIHrbduS8i — JUAN (@kalisredmoon) June 25, 2024

So yeah, the people are concerned.

Katy Perry’s 200-yard lyric dress

However, yesterday Katy doubled down on her rollout approach, revealing the most unhinged tactic yet: a dress with the complete lyrics of “Woman’s World” printed on it. If you’re like me, you read that sentence and thought “oh weird, they must be typed really small to fit on a single dress.” Friend, your thinking is too limited!

In a clip circulating all over the socials, Perry exits a limo and walks into Paris’ Vendôme for Fashion Week. Behind her trails a 200-yard dress train featuring the single’s words.

katy perry wearing a 200 yard long dress with the lyrics of her new single "woman's world"!

pic.twitter.com/oHys2GOBPn — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 25, 2024

Extra props for her team on the inside of the building, creating an illusion of a continuously-walking Perry. True heroes:

oh um 😭 i thought she kept walking

Response on social media

The promo tactic has seemingly worked, as folks all over social media are impressed and excited by Perry’s campy, more vintage true-to-form turn here.

It is so exciting to see katy perry wearing a 200 yard long dress with the lyrics of her new single "woman's world"! Love it.♥️♥️#katy Perry#woman's world

Trying to read that Katy Perry dress

that pole scrunching up the train to her dress so you can't see the lyrics well is @katyperry's villain origin story

pic.twitter.com/NvDk42rFaQ — sarah (@xkatycatsarah) June 25, 2024

lady gaga after Katy Perry woman's world dress with lyrics in paris fashion week debut

Also, we must note that Macy Gray had to have inspired this promotional look, no?

every so often I think about how Macy Gray avoided becoming one of the defining images of 21st century cultural history by one week…

“Woman’s World” officially drops on July 11th. Is it too late to get Left Shark involved?

