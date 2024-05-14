The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. (I’m back!) Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A man sharing a car fail that includes green slime and steam pooling underneath the driver’s seat , former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki facing backlash after talking about Trump dying or going to jail , a DoorDash driver going viral for confronting a lying customer , and a look at a new trend where moms are showcasing how they danced in the ’80s .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

— A.W.

⚡ Today in internet culture

It’s almost like a scene out of a sci-fi movie. Imagine you open the driver’s side of your car to discover steam billowing out of your steering wheel and a green—almost slime-like color—pooling beneath it .

Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden’s former White House Press Secretary and MSNBC host, talked about former President Donald Trump going to jail or dying on an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

🛍️ VIRAL LABOR

DoorDash driver confronts customer who lied about not receiving her order

In a series of TikTok videos, a DoorDash driver confronts the customer she accuses of lying about not receiving her order.

The delightful new trend has all the right moves .

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

‘Hypocrisy’: Missouri Republicans criticized for supporting child marriage but not abortion

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

⌚ An employer’s new late policy is getting ridiculed online, with many people stating that whoever posted the notice detailing the rule, probably didn’t think it through .

🕵️‍♀️ Having a background check, even if you’ve done nothing wrong, can be a nerve-wracking experience .

🚗 In a world where our smartphones are practically glued to our hands, one driver’s story is going viral on TikTok, serving as a warning that even a momentary glance at your phone to change the song at a red light can lead to a series of unfortunate and very costly events .

🖼️ Walmart is getting called out online for its alleged use of Artificial Intelligence in its artwork sold in stores.

💺 If you’ve flown with American Airlines lately, you may have noticed more passengers opting for the often-dreaded middle seat on their flights. A travel advisor on TikTok explained why.

💼 A tech worker reports being part of a mass layoff at the company she worked for— after they were all told in a call that things were going great and that they could expect raises and bonuses soon.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

DO YOU SHOP AT WHOLE FOODS OFTEN?

👋 Before you go

The Scholastic Book Fair is a staple of the public education experience, a hallmark of the literary experience for many young readers who may be choosing books to take home forever for the very first time on their own.

While the book fair, a traveling retail book sales experience brought to public schools by book publisher Scholastic, may be intended to serve a higher purpose for young readers, to a certain age bracket the books are not the main draw.

It is the knickknacks .

One mother says she sent her young daughter to her school’s book fair with $10, and she came back with no books. In the video posted to TikTok by Paris Maelii (@maemaeparis_), she says her daughter came home with a small heart-shaped notepad and a UV light pen instead of any new reading material.

She captioned her video with the statement that she does not want to give her money to purchase overpriced school supplies.

“ This is why i refuse to give her money for this blasphemy ,” she captioned her video.

