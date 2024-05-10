‘They just vibe’: TikTok’s moms are showcasing how they danced in the ‘80s 

There are conversations every child must inevitably have with their mother at some point. “How did you and dad meet?” “Where do babies come from?,” and, of course, “How did you dance in the ‘80s?”

A recent TikTok trend seeks to answer just that, as users are asking their mothers to demonstrate how they danced in the 1980s and posting the results, all set to Bronski Beat’s 1984 track, “Smalltown Boy.”

And I’m no Bruno Tonioli, but some of these moms’ moves are truly stellar:

As it turns out, ‘80s dancing isn’t just for moms. Dads could cut quite the rug as well:

This seems to be the rare internet trend that is, purely, spreading joy. Just look at the comments and you’ll see encouraging responses, like, ‘SHE WAS THAT GIRL!!’ Another commenter stated, ‘All of these 80s dance videos of moms make me so happy.’

‘So I’m learning the 80s had no actual dance moves lol. They just vibe,’ remarked another.

The trend has even moved over to X, where users are talking about how much they appreciate the videos on TikTok:

Respectfully, I would like to see more of your moms dancing like they are in the 80s to that TikTok song. 😌😌😌😌😌 — Orzul 👻🪴🍉 (@OrzulsPlace) May 10, 2024

All the moms dancing to 80’s music on tiktok is making my eyes water — ₊ وَردَة (@lilspoonfeels) May 4, 2024

That trend on tiktok of moms dancing how they danced in the 80s is so funny cause that’s exactly how my mom dances still 😂 — Triggaaa 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@notsongz) May 3, 2024

There is this TikTok challenge where mums dance to 80s music and some comments talk about how the moms look younger when they start dancing.

Our mamas are just girls 💕 — Madam. (@miss_nwawe) May 10, 2024

Everyone’s having a great time! You can check out more of this delightful ever-expanding TikTok subgenre here.

