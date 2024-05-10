‘Coming out chewing the food’: DoorDash driver confronts customer who lied about not receiving her order

In a series of TikTok videos, a DoorDash driver confronts the customer she accuses of lying about not receiving her order.

TikTok user @jennifer351987 is a DoorDash driver who decided to use the platform to confront a customer in Winston-Salem. The video shows Jennifer approaching what appears to be a laser hair removal business. She opens the door and greets a woman at the front desk. “Excuse me, ma’am? But did I not drop that order off here?” she asks.

The woman answers in the affirmative. “OK, well she put on there that the order never made it here,” Jennifer responds. That’s when the employee asks Jennifer to lower her voice. “I’m not mad, I’m just upset that she’s messing up my money,” Jennifer says.

The employee then walks into the back. “Give me a moment,” she says. The video cuts out as Jennifer is waiting for the DoorDash customer to reveal herself.

In a second video, the woman walks out and Jennifer tells her that she received a notification that the order didn’t make it. “When I clearly just dropped your order off,” Jennifer says. The woman asks if she can see the notification on Jennifer’s phone, and then the video cuts off.

In a third video, Jennifer shows the screenshot of her DoorDash app, which shows three missed “completion steps” that drivers are asked to do when they can’t deliver the order directly to the customer.

The business is getting review-bombed

In a fourth video, Jennifer shows a screenshot of the business where she delivered the food. Several users indicated that they planned to leave negative reviews on the businesses’ page in retaliation.

When you visit the Yelp page for Milan Laser Hair Removal, Yelp displays a pop-up that reads, “This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news. While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events.”

In the comments section, reactions varied widely. Some users simply joked about the situation. Others expressed outrage at either the alleged behavior or Jennifer’s response. Some offered their perspective on how the incident should have gone.

One user noted the semantic exchange mid-confrontation. “She said, ‘Im not mad I’m upset,’” they wrote, accompanied by several laughing emoji.

A second user wrote, “Glad u stood up 4 urself.”

A third user noted the woman appeared to be eating the food as she spoke to the DoorDasher. “Coming out chewing the food,” the wrote.

Another user said, “I’ve seen other drivers call the police and they made them tell door dash they did indeed get their food …this is crazy I’m sorry this happened to you!”

Someone else agreed, and said Jennifer handled the situation the wrong way. “Would you should have done was called the police, tell the police you want to write a report and the receptionist to tell the police yes she delivered the order,” they wrote.

This is not an uncommon situation for DoorDash drivers

DoorDash customers have been caught on camera, confronted at work, and even called out at home by drivers.

As the screenshot on Jennifer’s DoorDash app notes, a first-time offense won’t get you banned from the app right away. But many drivers take precautions to ensure they can make detailed dispute reports when necessary.

In this Reddit thread on the subject, one driver writes, “I would suggest investing in a dash cam! I know we have to take a photo for non contact! The dash cam will record your location(The GPS also have your location). I try to get their address and me delivering the order by walking in from of the camera! I let them know the delivery was recorded. This may help!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennifer via TikTok comment as well as to DoorDash and Milan Laser Hair removal via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.