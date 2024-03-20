The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: Ousted Rep. George Santos taking a dig at Taylor Swift for a possible (but yet-to-happen) Biden endorsement, a customer saying her FedEx delivery contained a “ vial of human blood ,” Russian disinformation efforts pushing false claims that King Charles III died , and how RuPaul’s Drag Race has sparked a new meme .

our Assistant Editor Kira has a "Decoding Fandom" column

Former Rep. George Santos (R-New York) took a dig at pop star Taylor Swift for her possible, but yet-to-happen endorsement of President Joe Biden’s reelection.

A woman says didn’t order a vial of blood from Shein, but that’s what she says arrived in her package from the clothing company after it was delivered via FedEx.

Russian disinformation effort pushes false claim that King Charles III is dead

A wave of disinformation pushed by Russian outlets claimed King Charles III had died .

Once again, RuPaul’s Drag Race has sparked a new meme .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

K-pop and K-drama fans go head-to-head over dating controversy

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

🚢 A TikTok user claiming their cruise ship has been surrounded by “real life” pirates has gone viral, but upon closer inspection, viewers are questioning the claims in the clip.

🤖 A.I. is changing how you shop online .

🎭 A woman says she landed orchestra seat tickets for Broadway’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, but the experience was more than she bargained for .

☕ This Starbucks workers got fired. So they gave out free Frappuccinos to customers all day.

🚘 Nothing drains a bank account—or a soul—like car repair. If you’re looking to avoid that heartache as long as humanly possible, one TikTok mechanic would like to point you toward some rides that just won’t quit .

📦 An Amazon customer recently went viral when she shared her “horror story” about ordering a mirror and receiving two vastly different items .

Sometimes, places offer different rewards for your birthday whether it’s a coffee or a dessert on the house. In a viral video, a woman spilled the tea about where to receive birthday freebies that aren’t food-related , and unveiled all the items she received from the different stores.

TikTok user Jenna Lu (@itsjennalu) kicked off the video by declaring her love for free stuff. “I love free stuff, OK? Like, I will do anything to get something for free,” she told her 166,000 viewers.

Every birthday, the content creator attempts to get a bunch of free food. This year, she wanted to take it up a notch. “This year, I was like, ‘You need to step it up.’ I want all my birthday gifts to be free,” she said. Then, Lu unveiled all the items she’d been collecting since January.