‘They all played chess and i got spat on’: Customer buys orchestra seats to ‘Sweeney Todd’ on Broadway. She saw more than she bargained for

A woman says she landed orchestra seat tickets for Broadway’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, but the experience was more than she bargained for.

Ally (@allyfelise) posted about her theater night on TikTok, where she expressed amusement at how she unexpectedly got to enjoy a lot more than the actual show on stage.

Her caption read, “Laughing because I genuinely did not know that orchestra seats meant that I would be so close that I could literally see what games the musicians were playing on their phones while they weren’t needed during the show.”

In the short clip, Ally first films herself in her seat holding the playbill before the camera turns around to grab a shot of the musicians in the orchestra pit and the brightly lit stage above her.

In the caption, the TikToker adds, “[The musicians] all played chess and I got spat on by the actors it was such an experience.”

Ally’s post received 2.8 million views and over 343,000 likes. Viewers were equally amused by her evening.

“Okay but you were spit on by Aaron and Sutton so that’s okay,” read one comment, which Ally liked. The commenter seemed to be referring to Broadway actors Aaron Tveit, who plays the titular Sweeney Todd, and Sutton Foster, who plays Mrs. Lovett.

“Dang she got that court side view going on,” someone else joked.

“My neck was in agony but to be yelled at by Aaron Tveit from here from an experience,” wrote a third viewer, who also seemed to have had a similar experience at the show.

Ally’s post also inadvertently became an advertisement for Broadway Direct when one commenter asked, “I wanna know how much you paid for those cause them tickets are EXPENSIVE.”

The TikToker responded with a follow-up video in which she explained how she landed the seats.

“So this is my plug for Broadway Direct tickets because I paid $30,” she says. Ally admits that her neck did hurt a bit from having to look up at the stage all evening, but says that the last-minute tickets were well worth it.

