‘My Toyota Corolla is about to reach 500,000km’: Mechanic reveals the 3 ‘most reliable cars’ he’s worked on

Nothing drains a bank account—or a soul—like car repair. If you’re looking to avoid that heartache as long as humanly possible, one TikTok mechanic would like to point you toward some rides that just won’t quit.

Creator RudyCars (@rudycars2) recently posted a viral video touting the “Top 3 most reliable vehicles EVER.” The video has 2.2 million views and about 84,000 likes.

Rudy regularly posts car advice content centered around reliability. He operates another TikTok page, @rudycarss, with similar videos.

First up in the top 3: The Toyota Corolla.

“This one’s a pretty obvious one. They’ve been around forever. They last forever. All you’ve got to do is change your oil,” Rudy said in the video. The four-cylinder engines are “to die for,” he added, giving owners 40 mpg and 140 horsepower.

Next, Rudy called the Honda Civic “the Holy Grail.”

He showed a vehicle with 290,000 miles that’s still “running like a dream.”

“This is by far one of my favorite four-cylinder engines. This thing will run forever,” he said.

The Toyota Tundra V8 was No. 3.

“Look at this beast of an engine,” Rudy said while the truck’s hood was popped open.

“The Tundra V8s are literally probably the best truck engines out there,” he added.

The comment section looked like a car show, with some viewers backing up Rudy’s list and others vouching for their own reliable vehicles.

“Toyota Corolla is the #1 reliable and most car sold in the global history. Anything Toyota and Honda,” one comment read.

“My Toyota Corolla is about to reach 500,000km. This thing doesn’t break,” another person commented.

“Bought an old junker Honda civic for $800 just till I got a new truck. Figured I might get a year out of it. So that was 6 years ago,” a viewer chimed in.

“My Toyota Tundra had 300,000 miles and was perfect, sold it and it still had lots of life!” another comment read.

One viewer wrote, “still got a corolla from 1982 … more reliable than any new car.”

“I have a 1997 honda crv with 770 000 miles, all i had to do is change oil and tires,” someone commented.

“My 2007 Toyota Yaris,” one commenter wrote. “Sold it to my brother and bought it back when he moved. Then sold to my cousin and bought it back again when he left the country. Never had a single problem. Love that car.”

“Toyota Prius—seems to have the same powers as these models. Love them!” someone commented.

A few other models that viewers said were beasts: 2008 Pontiac Vibe, 2014 Honda Accord, and 2010 Lexus RX.

“Leaving a Camry out of a reliability list is nuts,” a viewer protested. The creator replied, “I’m working on a part 2.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rudy via TikTok, as well as Toyota and Honda via email.

Reliable car recommendations are all over TikTok lately. A mechanic at Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice) earlier this year shared five used vehicles that he rarely sees issues with, including several Honda and Toyota models.

On the flip side, creator Bev (@bevurly) recently went viral sharing “five of the worst SUVs you could possibly buy.”