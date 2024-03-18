‘Mama, kudos for saying that—for spilling’: People are turning a moment from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ into a meme

If you were online at any point this weekend, it was likely you came across a tweet or TikTok using the phrase, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”

But where did it come from, and why is it suddenly all over the place?

Well, the phrase originated from a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race when, during a heart-to-heart while putting on make-up, contestant Q revealed to the others that they are HIV-positive, saying, “I have also been HIV-positive for like two years now. When I first got my diagnosis, I felt really lost and super alone.” Q went on to say their biggest fear after being diagnosed was “how I was going to be treated by family and people around me who don’t understand it because it is so stigmatized.”

The touching moment saw the other contestants hug and comfort an emotional Q, thanking them for their bravery in sharing that private information so publicly. However, one contestant named Plane Jane quickly went viral among fans of the show for their response, as they reacted to Q’s story by saying, “Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.”

“I have been HIV-positive for about two years now.” Thank you Q for sharing your story and helping to end the stigma. 🫂 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/tg36IxUkWm — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 16, 2024

Naturally, there were many different reactions from fans (and non-fans made aware of the viral moment) with comments on Reddit ranging from things like, “Plane’s response is so unserious 🤣” to more personal breakdowns of the simple moment, like one user writing, “While I wouldn’t have used those words, I kind of appreciate that Plane didn’t go out of her way to make it this big deal. HIV is serious, but it’s part of a long list of treatable diseases that doesn’t have to ruin someone’s life. Making every conversation about it a heavy one just contributes to stigmatizing it.

And—as with everything—the phrase eventually made its way to X and TikTok, with users inserting into their favorite movie and TV moments to further highlight the absurdity.

Here are just a few of the versions shared:

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/RygOutuulF — David Opie (@DavidOpie) March 17, 2024

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/FkQAji7udQ — Aaron (@AaronGoldyBoy) March 18, 2024

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling. pic.twitter.com/k6GwJe4u7c — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 17, 2024

mama, kudos for saying that. for spilling. pic.twitter.com/4Yu3r6F7Qr — aram (@aramnotagoat) March 17, 2024

mama, kudos for saying that. for spilling. pic.twitter.com/ci51UXjdRu — Zach (@zjfrank13) March 17, 2024

gay people will say “she saved my life” and it’s Plane Jane saying “Mama, kudos for saying that. For Spilling.” pic.twitter.com/ycn5dic3No — JB 🪩🐻🍉 (@JBfromDC89) March 17, 2024

Honestly, kudos to the internet for always knowing how to take a small moment on reality TV and positively run away with it in the best possible sense. In short:

He said kudos for saying that. For spilling! pic.twitter.com/PrpzpJDEt5 — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) March 17, 2024

