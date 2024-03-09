‘Good luck in court’: Starbucks workers get fired. So they give out free Frappuccinos to customers all day

There seems to be a growing trend of ex-employees getting revenge on their former workplaces and posting it online. A former Walmart employee caused mayhem at his former store after being fired without notice. An ex-Popeyes worker showed viewers the hordes of cockroaches at her location after her termination. Now, a group of Starbucks baristas has gone viral for serving up their revenge by giving out free Frappuccinos to customers all day.

TikTok user Kira (@_kiraamariee) filmed herself and her co-workers inside their Starbucks store in the Montclair Mall. On the counter were trays of Frappuccinos, with and without whipped cream. After sticking her tongue out and signing off with a piece sign, Kira flipped the camera to reveal a male co-worker holding a tray of frappuccinos. Then, the content creator followed him through the mall and inside a Kids Foot Locker, where he gave an employee a tray of drinks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kira via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to Starbucks via press email. The video amassed over 994,000 views, and viewers didn’t offer any sympathy.

“Sarah is going to have a field day w/ this good luck in court,” one viewer wrote.

“Wait till it comes out of your last checks,” a second stated. “Now YOU owe starbucks money lol expensive ahh drinks.”

However, some wanted to know the reason behind the termination.

“What did you guys do,” one viewer asked.

“waittt what, how ?” another echoed.

Kira replied in the comments section, “girl we went on strike then they terminated us for doing a no call no show.”

However, in a follow-up video, Kira divulged more details in response to a comment. According to the content creator, she worked at a licensed Starbucks location. She said the store had been closed for over a week since the owner didn’t pay the water bill. As a result, she and her co-workers went weeks without pay, she said. “We all asked for unemployment reinforcement. They all denied it. That was that,” Kira continued.

To add insult to injury, she said she was a shift lead but had the same hourly wage as a new barista. But it didn’t stop there. “Prior to me asking them, like, for a raise on that stuff, they literally posted all of our jobs on Indeed with a higher pay and they’re starting people with a higher pay,” she said. She added that she addressed her complaints to HR with her co-workers in a group chat. Kira said they finally received a response after five days of waiting. “OK. If you guys strike, you’re getting terminated,” the message reportedly read.

Kira said she and her co-workers didn’t show up for their shift the following day, leading to their termination. She said she went to her store the day after that and found it understaffed and suffering. One of her ex-coworkers reportedly had to get rid of the mocha syrup as a result, but Kira had other ideas. “Go make some frappuccinos and let’s pass it out,” she stated. “That’s really the tea,” she concluded.