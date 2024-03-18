Former Rep. George Santos (R-New York) took a dig at pop star Taylor Swift on Saturday for her possible, but yet-to-happen endorsement of President Joe Biden’s reelection.

Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020, has garnered widespread attention from conservatives who believe that she will back him again for the 2024 election.

“I see [Swift] endorsing [Biden] for president,” Santos said. “I mean I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy.”

I see @taylorswift13 endorsing @JoeBiden for president. I mean I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy.



I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025…



🤣🤣🤣 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 16, 2024

A Swift endorsement of Biden wasn’t the only prediction Santos offered.

“I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025,” he quipped.

Santos’ preemptive jab about a choice Swift has not formally announced comes in the wake of a myriad of Swift-related election conspiracies, which caught the most steam ahead of the Super Bowl in February.

Some conservatives, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, even speculated that the game would be rigged to favor the Kansas City Chiefs (the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime).

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy said in January.

“And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” he continued, referencing Swift’s boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Both Swift and Kelce were frequent targets of conservatives, with Swift being criticized for her efforts to encourage fans to register to vote and Kelce coming under fire for his promotion of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

One Fox News segment in January even toyed with the idea that Swift was a Pentagon asset—a conspiracy theory the Pentagon denied with a joke, saying that “as for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”

Separately, a Monmouth University poll conducted in February found that nearly one in five Americans believed in the Swift-Biden election conspiracy—though more than two-thirds of those polled said they approve of Swift encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming election.

Though many conservatives have been vocal critics of Swift, Santos does not necessarily fall into that category, despite his recent post.

Last October, he hinted that he’s a bit of a Swiftie himself, joking that he was “going through my Reputation era.”

And it seems like the ousted congressman-turned-congressional candidate has no problem separating music from artists’ politics.

“I like her music and her acting,” Santos wrote of Cher in July. “Hate her politics, but lucky us she’s just entertainment and I’m here for it.”

