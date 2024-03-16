The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: How transcripts of President Biden’s interview with the special counsel reveal he kept making car sounds , Elon Musk killing Don Lemon’s deal with X seemingly because an interview he did with him didn’t go the way he wanted it to, an Aldi customer warning shoppers about a “ cashback scam ,” and a tenant getting revenge after his apartment complex wouldn’t accept cash for a 2-cent bill.

After that, we've got an iconic meme for this week's "Meme History" column.

⚡ Today’s top stories

The transcripts revealed that Biden made car noises during the interviews—once when complaining about his vintage Corvette’s performance and once when praising the torque of electric vehicles. The exchange prompted a number of jokes online .

Days before Lemon’s show was set to launch, Musk canceled Lemon’s show after an interview for the premiere episode didn’t go the way the X owner wanted it to .

A woman has issued a PSA to shoppers after an Aldi cashier used a “cashback scam” to attempt to steal $100 from her .

A man got revenge on his apartment complex after they try to require him to pay a two-cent bill by check.

🤓 Meme History

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Blinking White Guy

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 A woman says her Uber Eats driver stole her order. This is what you can do to prevent the same thing from happening to you .

🍔 Wendy’s outraged the internet when the fast-food chain’s CEO announced it planned to roll out “dynamic pricing” at some stores. After all that, the company is now offering a new deal for March Madness, and folks online are casting a side-eye that could melt a Frosty.

👁️ A woman wearing sunglasses has issued a PSA warning about the dangers of sleeping with contacts .

🗑️ In an engaging TikTok clip one user delvesinto the dos and don’ts of dumpster diving , specifically targeting retail giants like Home Depot and Lowe’s.

🏨 There’s only one thing more annoying than entitled hotel customers, and that’s entitled hotel customers who are also part of rewards schemes .

💼 A woman says she was fired hour one into her paid time off after going on vacation in Dubai. She shared her distress in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 480,000 views.

👩‍🏫 One high school teacher is absolutely fed up with a lesser-known form of bullying and took to social media to vent about it.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

👋 Before you go

When ordering a product online, there are occasionally slip-ups in that occur when the order is being packaged—something gets left out, or the wrong version of something is included. With a simple call or email to customer service, some of these mishaps may be easy to fix.

One Target shopper says their order for books from the retailer not only had the wrong item packaged in it—they think it was done on purpose.

TikToker Liv (@fooddaddy11) has taken to the platform to call out Target for a more intentional mix-up by an employee of the department store chain. When they ordered two books with queer storylines through shipping, they instead received a paperback copy of the Bible.

“When I opened my package, I got the Bible,” they say in the video. “That is what I got. I ordered three queer books. One was an in-store pickup, the other two were supposed to be delivered, and I got the Bible, which should never happen to anybody because it is a freedom of speech and all that type of stuff.”