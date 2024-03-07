‘They always talked to some lady’: Hotel guest assumes she can get a late checkout. It backfires

There’s only one thing more annoying than entitled hotel customers, and that’s entitled hotel customers who are also part of rewards schemes. Jessica Vanel, a hotel-worker-turned-creator, makes viral TikToks reenacting scenarios she experienced in the workplace—and her latest video focuses on an entitled customer who thought she could get a late checkout. But as it turns out, she was sorely mistaken.

The scenario, which has amassed 8 million views, began with the the hotel manager approaching Jessica and asking her if she gave a guest a late checkout.

As Jessica explained that she didn’t, because they needed that room for a wedding party, the manager broke the news that the guest had “decided to give herself a late checkout,” meaning the wedding party would be unable to get access to the room in time. As is procedure, the manager asked Jessica to post a late checkout fee. But it didn’t take long for things to get heated, as the guest (also played by Jessica in this reenactment) was shocked by the charge.

“What in the world is this ridiculous extra charge from this hotel?” she demanded. “You must know what this ridiculous charge against my account is?”

To which Jessica responded: “Yes, that charge is for the late checkout fee. … I was the agent that you spoke to on the phone, I told you multiple times that I could not approve a late checkout for you.”

“This is just ridiculous!” the customer retorted. “I’m going to be complaining about this to my Super High Elite Board member representative.”

This was followed up by Jessica saying: “OK, go ahead and file a complaint. And then they will come to us, and we will send them the recording of the conversation that I had with you where I told you that we could not approve your late checkout.”

The customer then went on to argue that members of the Super High Elite Rewards club get late check out automatically, but Jessica pointed out that this was only if said hotel has the availability.

As a parting note, Jessica said in the video description: “Membership benefits are meant to reward guests for being loyal to the brand, but too often it turns them into entitled brats.”

Jessica didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.