‘As a Dasher we are just as upset for you’: Uber Eats driver says you should always screenshot your driver. Here’s why

A woman says her Uber Eats driver stole her order. This is what you can do to prevent the same thing from happening to you.

It might have happened to you already. You’re hungry and place an order on Uber Eats from your favorite spot, eager to chow down on one of your favorite meals. The order is taking longer than usual, and then you notice your delivery driver switches, then switches again.

You call the driver and they say there’s no order to be found—someone stole it.

Now you’re confused, upset, and on the phone with customer service all while on an empty stomach. You get your money back (maybe) but are hesitant to place another order.

That’s what happened to this TikToker.

In a trending video shared by user Kellz (@call_me_kellz), she delivers a PSA on what to do to catch the person who takes your order, at least in this specific situation.

“When you have somebody picking up your order and it has their picture with their name and their license plate, screenshot that sh*t ASAP,” Kellz says.

Kellz suspects that the first driver assigned to her picked up the order to keep for themselves and then passed the order along to another delivery driver, knowing there would be nothing there when they arrived.

“Sometimes it’s not the driver, but someone else… there are many restaurants that don’t ask for confirmation, and leave your order on a shelf,” one commenter pointed out.

While Kellz got a refund, she was still livid at the situation.

“I don’t have time to do all this. I’m trying to f*cking work,” Kellz says.

In the comments, she explained that while she does have a car and could pick up her own food, it’s more convenient to have it delivered. She works two jobs and one of them has a short lunch break, so unless she brings food from home delivery is her best option.

She adds she would have preferred for the person to ask her to order them food too instead of just stealing hers.

“B*tch, if you’re hungry, you could have messaged me on the app,” she says.

If they had just asked her, the answer would have been: “Abso-fucking-lutely. I will feed your ass.”

Kellz notes that this is the second time this situation has happened to her. She’s hoping it never happens again.

Her video has more than 30,000 views and dozens of comments.

“As a dasher we are just as upset for you ! We drive to restaurants then get told our customers food was stolen!! I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the top comment read.

“That happened to me with a $60 panda order for my family. I was livid!!!!” a person shared.

“I had a driver pick it up and cancel on their way…I reordered from a different place and same person did same thing again..stole 2 orders,” another recounted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kellz for comment via TikTok direct message.