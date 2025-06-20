“I was crashing out”: Wife checks husband’s iPhone location before he goes to his new job. Then she finds out where he really is

Natalie Cannoli (@nataliecannoli_) shared how she snooped on her husband’s location utilizing Apple’s “Find My iPhone” feature after suspecting him of cheating. She posted her story in a viral TikTok that has accrued over 1.3 million views.

In her story, she says that she was prompted to keep tabs on him during a rocky period in their relationship. She thought that he was getting down and dirty behind her back when he was supposed to be going to work at 8am.

“One time, my husband got a new job, and I was really insecure at the time. And like we were kind of in a tough spot relationship-wise,” she says. “Anyway, I checked his location at like 8am, which is when he was supposed to clock into work. And I just wanted to make sure he was at work.”

“And his location was like…” at this point in the video she illustrates with her hands where her husband was located. With her fingers, she pantomimes a map with her fingers. With the visualization, she indicates her husband’s marker showed he wasn’t at his job, but at an adjacent location.

Find my iPhone: a different spot

Next, she explicated how seeing this data initially confirmed her suspicions. “Here’s his work, and there was a neighborhood literally right here. And he was in the neighborhood,” Cannoli says. “It said he was at the house, and I was like, ‘Oh hell no, oh hell no.’ I knew he was out here getting some before work. You dirty dog.”

Upon seeing this discrepancy, Cannoli says she was livid. “And I was pissed, so I found out what the address was of the house that said he was at. Found out, and then I went through…and then I went on Facebook and I found all of his co-workers’ names.”

This snowballed into an internet sleuthing session. Cannoli goes on to state that she began scouring his social media. “And then I went through all of their Facebooks and there was like one girl in particular who like…I just was like, I know it’s her,” she says. “I know he out here bumping uglies with this girl. So I found her Facebook, and I know that she bought a house recently. And I’m like, of course. Of course, this [expletive] bought a house right across the street from her work. Like it only makes sense.”

Her husband + the other woman

Afterward, Cannoli became more and more sure that her husband was getting it on with a co-worker. The TikToker was determined to discover that the new house this woman purchased was the address where she saw her husband’s location.

“And she’s over here shlanging that thing for free, right? My man, my man was broke at the time. Like joke’s on you, girl,” she says.

Cannoli says she confirmed the sale after finding her realtor’s Instagram and seeing the woman’s “like” on the photo of the sale.

Was her husband actually cheating?

However, as Cannoli explored the matter deeper, she learned that none of this was the case.

The Find My iPhone discrepancy was ultimately just a location error. Additionally, as it turned out, the address in the “Find My iPhone” app wasn’t the same as the home the woman purchased.

“And it wasn’t her house, and it was just a glitch in the Find My app,” she says. “And he was never there.”

Find my iPhone cheating

There have been instances of spouses catching their significant others cheating using the popular Apple feature.

One man discovered his wife was sleeping with her boss by utilizing the feature. One night, while watching their five-year-old son as his wife went out to dinner, he couldn’t find his phone.

So he opened up his iPad and used iOS’ Find My software. Upon firing up the application, he saw that his device was moving to an unknown location. He arrived at a house and saw that the door was unlocked, so he went inside. The man then went up to the home’s second floor and saw her in bed with her boss.

He recorded the two together and then sent the clip to her relatives. Following this, he was indicted on “charges of felony burglary and unlawful surveillance.” Consequently, he faced a possible 15-year maximum prison sentence.

He was eventually cleared of the charges, which his ex said she was glad to hear.

Staying vigilant against cheating

Another YouTuber uploaded several videos delineating her methods for picking up on suspicious phone activity. In one clip, she warns folks to look out for individuals who have cleared text message conversation lists.

In a second video, she also suggests keeping an eye on their significant others’ “website data.” Taking a look at this information, she argues, can let folks know what their partners are searching online. It could lead to shocking revelations about their dating activity if they’re logging into a dating service, for instance, via their web browser rather than a downloaded application.

However, trust is an important part of a relationship. If you have to sneakily check on your partner’s phone activity to make sure they’re not cheating, maybe it’s time to reevaluate.

Numerous folks said they’ve also fallen victim to a Find My location inaccuracy like Cannoli did.

One person said they found themselves in a similar situation, but, like the TikToker, it was a location glitch. “My man’s location was in a wooded area behind his job. I was crashing out. Then I FT him and he was just sitting at his desk,” they said.

Another replied that they, too, have been made ultra-wary as a result of “Find My iPhone” location reporting. “This is so real, the glitch be getting the best of us,” they wrote.

Someone else said they engage in similar behavior to Cannoli. “Not judging cause this is me af,” they added.

One user wrote that this sequence of events would stick with them even after being proven wrong. “And I’d still stay suspicious of that girl FOREVER because of the scenario I made up,” they laughed.

One TikTok user stated that acting in such a manner is indicative of someone having a bad dynamic with their partner. “Whoever is encouraging this behavior is also insane and will never have a healthy relationship ever,” they suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cannoli via email for further comment.



