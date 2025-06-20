“The entitlement is just wow!!!”: Woman goes to McDonald’s drive-thru. Then she confronts the worker after they didn’t say “hi to her son



A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a bizarre encounter at a McDonald’s drive-thru—one that quickly backfired.

Featured Video

Larissa Tiemy (@larissatiemy1), whose account is now private, filmed herself and her son going through the drive-thru and accused the worker of ignoring her child. Other creators screen-recorded the video and reposted it.

One clip, from user @saltyoccasionallysweet, called Tiemy out for being presumptuous and rude, accusing her of “harassing” an underpaid worker.

“Y’all need to leave these workers alone,” she said. “Y’all wonder why they’re always burnt out.”

Advertisement

As of Saturday, her video calling out Tiemy had racked up more than 1.4 million views.

What happened at McDonald’s?

In Tiemy’s video—screen-recorded and re-uploaded by @saltyoccasionallysweet—she filmed herself at a McDonald’s drive-thru, trying to identify who took her order.

“Hi, did you take my order?” she asked one worker at the window. When they said no, she followed up: “Do you know who did?”

Advertisement

The worker doesn’t name anyone, but asks why she’s asking. Tiemy then explained that her son had said hello to the employee taking their order, and she was frustrated that no one responded.

“I was just wondering if they heard my kid say hello,” she said. “This is his favorite part of the day, and he has autism, so if he’s talking, it’s a big deal.”

She urged the staff to respond if they heard him speak. But @saltyoccasionallysweet wasn’t buying it.

“There’s no way you set your phone up to record yourself being confrontational,” she said.

Advertisement

She also pointed out the irony: While Tiemy demanded attention for her son, he was in the backseat, clearly trying to get her attention, and being ignored.

“Drive-thru workers don’t know who someone in the backseat is talking to,” the TikToker said. “Why would they just assume the child is talking to them?”

@saltyoccasionallysweet said she supports parents advocating for their kids, but she argued that this wasn’t handled properly.

“This is starting a confrontation in hopes the internet would rally behind you,” she said, calling Tiemy’s behavior “harassing a McDonald’s worker making minimum wage.”

Advertisement

McDonald’s workers put up with a lot

Sure, Tiemy’s ask may seem small in the grand scheme of things. But the viral video is a reminder of just how much fast-food workers—especially those at McDonald’s—are expected to put up with.

A 2019 analysis by the National Employment Law Project uncovered a disturbing pattern of workplace violence at McDonald’s stores. In the three years preceding April 2019, the media had reported on at least 721 violent incidents across 48 states and D.C., including robberies, sexual assaults, shootings, and other forms of abuse.

And these weren’t random acts. Many stemmed from customer anger over petty complaints: no straw, a long wait, a missing sauce packet.

Advertisement

Worse, those 721 incidents are just the tip of the iceberg. Most verbal abuse, threats, and harassment that workers endure don’t make it into police reports, let alone headlines.

And it’s not just McDonald’s. Across the hospitality and food service industries, employees are routinely subjected to mistreatment from customers who think paying a few dollars entitles them to act however they want.

Viewers slam ‘entitled’ customer

Viewers overwhelmingly sided with @saltyoccasionallysweet, agreeing that Tiemy was doing way too much.

Advertisement

“THAT IS CRAZY – The entitlement is just wow!!!” one person said.

“No one owes her son anything,” another wrote.

“They don’t get paid enough for this,” a third added.

Several self-identified drive-thru workers chimed in, saying it’s often hard to hear customers clearly, let alone a child in the backseat.

Advertisement

“I worked at a Wendy’s for 2 years, you can’t hear [expletives] on those headsets and half the time the customer can’t hear you,” one commenter said.

“At the speaker box? Ma’am I’m just trying to get your order right,” another added.

“As a fast food worker, we have such a hard time hearing anyone, much less someone in the back seat or passenger side,” a third viewer commented. “At the window is better, but still … I’m focused on getting your order out fast and accurate.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @saltyoccasionallysweet via a TikTok comment and to McDonald’s through email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.