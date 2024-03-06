‘Someone needs to get fired’: Target shopper orders 3 queer books online. They sent a Bible

When ordering a product online, there are occasionally slip-ups in that occur when the order is being packaged—something gets left out, or the wrong version of something is included. With a simple call or email to customer service, some of these mishaps may be easy to fix.

One Target shopper says their order for books from the retailer not only had the wrong item packaged in it—they think it was done on purpose.

TikToker Liv (@fooddaddy11) has taken to the platform to call out Target for a more intentional mix-up by an employee of the department store chain. When they ordered two books with queer storylines through shipping, they instead received a paperback copy of the Bible.

“When I opened my package, I got the Bible,” they say in the video. “That is what I got. I ordered three queer books. One was an in-store pickup, the other two were supposed to be delivered, and I got the Bible, which should never happen to anybody because it is a freedom of speech and all that type of stuff.”

Liv says that they worked for Target in the past and understand that it would be truly difficult to have mixed up the book order on accident, as employees packing orders have to scan for the individual items.

“Now here’s the fun fact about Target: the person that decided to send this to me—I used to work for Target for three-and-a-half years, I know how ship-from-store and order pickup works,” they say in the video. “You have your Zebra, you scan out a cart, you literally go and you’re basically following this Zebra to the location in the store or warehouse to pick that item, scan it out of the box. Your barcodes have to match to then scan it into the cart to make the order actually happen and process it properly.”

“They went out of their way to deliberately bring out the two books that I wanted to put them to the side and put this in instead,” Liv says.

The poster then asks for viewers who have experienced anything similar to come forward, to determine whether this is a pattern.

“This was purposely done,” they say. “I am going to be contacting—letting you know, Target—I’m contacting your corporate because this should have never happened, and I hope this won’t happen to other guests that you actually handle. It’s just really funny that it happened to me and I used to work for one of your stores and if you need that store number, I can definitely give that to you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Liv via Instagram direct message and to Target via email regarding the video.

Liv’s experience comes after Target faced backlash from conservatives over its Pride section last summer This led several consumers to notice the store altering the location and organization of its Pride section.

Several viewers of Liv’s video were similarly upset about the book swap and suggested that there might be several ways to identify exactly how it happened.

“I would imagine target has a record of who scanned that order no?” one commenter wrote. “I would assume you have to log in to the device they use.”

“I’ve worked several Warehouse jobs,” another commenter wrote. “there’s no way to make this mistake, and there’s no way the person got out without getting caught.”

“I’m so sorry this happened to you,” a commenter wrote. “This was 100% intentional! i used to pick orders and if they didn’t scan the book then they can just input the item # into the zebra to put it in the cart.”