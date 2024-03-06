‘They trash a lot of stuff, including flooring’: Former Lowe’s worker warns against dumpster-diving at Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s

In an engaging TikTok clip, Stella, known as @salty.stella to her followers and celebrated for her #dumpsterdiving adventures, delves into the dos and don’ts of dumpster diving, specifically targeting retail giants like Home Depot and Lowe’s.

With over 81,700 views, her video serves as both a guide and a cautionary tale for those looking to explore the world of dumpster diving at these establishments. Stella’s firsthand experiences and insights illuminate an overlooked aspect of consumer culture and sustainability efforts.

“Never, ever, ever dumpster dive at Home Depot,” Stella warns her audience right off the bat, setting a clear boundary for would-be dumpster divers.

She elaborates on the stringent measures Home Depot employs to deter dumpster divers, including the threat of legal action for trespassing, even in areas where dumpster diving is considered legal. “They are so serious about that…even if you’re doing it legally, they will find a way to get you criminally charged,” she cautions, highlighting the risks associated with dumpster diving at specific locations.

Conversely, Stella shares her experiences working at Lowe’s, where she observed the disposal of valuable items, including flooring materials. Although Lowe’s also uses compactors or has arrangements with contractors to claim discarded goods, she suggests that Lowe’s might be a more feasible option for dumpster diving, albeit with caution. “So you could try Lowe’s, but never, ever, ever go to Home Depot,” Stella advises, striking a balance between opportunity and caution.

“Dumpster Diving is not ‘legal’ anywhere. in states where there’s no specific law against it, it’s still trespassing,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “So sad that those companies would rather waste than let someone take it [crying emoji].”

“These mass [corporations] will throw people in jail before donating usable stuff,” said one commenter. “It should be illegal to throw away products that can be used especially food.”

Another person said Home Depot may be protecting itself: “Home Depot has a lot of hazardous garbage.. not so much toxic.. but nails.. blades.. broken wood.. just dangerous they don’t want to be held liable.”

The backdrop of Stella’s advice is grounded in the reality of retail waste and the potential treasures to be found within a store’s dumpsters. Lowes, with its 2,200 locations nationwide, is known for trashing fully functional products with damaged packaging, providing a veritable treasure trove for dumpster divers. The store’s return policy further contributes to the abundance of discarded goods, making Lowe’s dumpsters a potentially lucrative spot for those looking to salvage or repurpose items.

However, the legality and ethics of dumpster diving at retail locations like Lowe’s remain a complex issue. While dumpster diving is not strictly illegal, the practice often falls into a gray area of trespassing on private property.

Stella’s video serves as a reminder to always look for “No Trespassing” signs and respect store management’s wishes. Knowing local and state laws is crucial for ensuring that one’s dumpster diving adventures don’t lead to unwanted legal troubles.

For those considering diving into the dumpsters of Lowe’s or similar retail outlets, the best times are typically early in the morning or late at night, minimizing the risk of confrontation with store employees. Yet, as Stella and other sources emphasize, the potential gains from dumpster diving at places like Lowe’s must be weighed against the risks of trespassing and the ethical considerations of taking items that may still have value or could be repurposed.

Stella’s TikTok video offers practical advice for aspiring dumpster divers and prompts viewers to think critically about waste, consumerism, and sustainability. As Stella kindly reminds her audience, “Have a great day, though, and please do something kind,” her message extends beyond dumpster diving to encompass a broader ethos of environmental stewardship and community care.

The Daily Dot contacted Stella, Lowe’s, and Home Depot for comment.