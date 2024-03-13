The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: Attendees at a Republican fundraiser in Texas were filmed beating up a mannequin of President Biden with a bat , a woman claiming a company used AI to steal her likeness to create a deepfake ad , an Amazon driver filming a moment when an unknown woman randomly hopped into his van , and how Taylor Swift fans at South by Southwest (SXSW) gathered in person to swap theories about her new album .

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

The Johnson County Republican party in Kansas is drawing backlash after a fundraiser involved attendees beating up an effigy of President Joe Biden .

The rise of AI’s ability to create convincing deepfake videos may have just inadvertently helped human beings become more human again. An example of a TikToker who had her likeness allegedly stolen by AI may contain proof of that.

An Amazon delivery driver in Atlanta has gone viral after filming an incident involving an unknown woman who randomly decided to hop into his van while he was away from the vehicle.

A sizable group of fans gathered at SXSW to do everything from swap stories about their times seeing Taylor Swift to offering some theories about her new album and, crucially, what it could possibly be about .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

French soap opera ‘Ici tout commence’ finds global queer fandom

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🚘 This Mercedes-Benz dealership worker went viral after sharing some harrowing advice about identity theft.

🛒 Viewers are divided after watching a woman grocery shop for the week at Dollar Tree . “Dollar Tree steak is crazy,” a top comment read.

💼 Some people take the meaning of “remote” work to its absolute limits. Although the average employer would probably prefer if their employees were working from a desk or somewhere more stable, users on TikTok have admitted to clocking in from all sorts of wild destinations —often without their boss knowing.

🍔 The quality of a hamburger patty may soon see a U.S. school system in court after a parent’s concerns about food quality in their school system were allegedly brushed off as a simple preference.

☎️ One shopper took it upon himself to answer a ringing Walmart store phone and assist customers calling about online order issues and inventory questions. The reason? No workers were around to answer the phone.

🍽️ A couple shared a hack to save money when out at restaurants, but TikTok viewers were left divided over whether it was an ethical hack .

🍸 This server says he refilled bottles of Patron, Don Julio, Hennessy, and Grey Goose to trick customers .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox ?

The Internet can be terrifying sometimes—but other times, it can be a magical place.

Case in point, the recent viral reemergence of these A+ ads that ran back in 2003 when Chilean TV first aired the original Star Wars films on cable.

According to several reports, these channels didn’t want to have to cut away for an ad break, but also still had to have the ads in there—so, their solution was to simply put the ads in the movies themselves .

Specifically, ads for Cerveza Cristal beer.

This resulted in Luke receiving his father’s beer supply instead of a lightsaber. Oh, and Palpatine using the force to summon—you guessed it—a beer .

